Sybiha: South Korea's Technology And Experience Open New Opportunities For Ukraine's Recovery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha stated this on the social network X, following a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun, in France, Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha thanked the Republic of Korea for its consistent support both at the bilateral level and within international formats.

"ROK's expertise in technologies, infrastructure, and post-war development offers great potential for joint projects in Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction. We also discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral ties and address shared global and regional challenges, including the security threats of the deepening cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang," he said.

Sybiha begins his visit to France with meeting with Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of OECD

He added that the parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to global peace, stability, and respect for international law based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 26–27 a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is taking place in France. Support for Ukraine is one of the key topics.

At the G7 meeting, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for a decisive response to Russia's nuclear threats.