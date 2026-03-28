Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sybiha: South Korea's Technology And Experience Open New Opportunities For Ukraine's Recovery

Sybiha: South Korea's Technology And Experience Open New Opportunities For Ukraine's Recovery


2026-03-28 12:13:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha stated this on the social network X, following a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun, in France, Ukrinform reports.

Sybiha thanked the Republic of Korea for its consistent support both at the bilateral level and within international formats.

"ROK's expertise in technologies, infrastructure, and post-war development offers great potential for joint projects in Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction. We also discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral ties and address shared global and regional challenges, including the security threats of the deepening cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang," he said.

Read also: Sybiha begins his visit to France with meeting with Mathias Cormann, Secretary-General of OECD

He added that the parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to global peace, stability, and respect for international law based on the goals and principles of the UN Charter.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 26–27 a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is taking place in France. Support for Ukraine is one of the key topics.

At the G7 meeting, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for a decisive response to Russia's nuclear threats.

MENAFN28032026000193011044ID1110910971



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search