Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings Of 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales $ 94,142 $ 70,474 $ 287,001 $ 248,585 Cost of Sales 62,054 44,665 193,201 166,124 Gross Profit $ 32,088 $ 25,809 $ 93,800 $ 82,461 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 15,100 12,235 50,263 46,248 Operating Income $ 16,988 $ 13,574 $ 43,537 $ 36,213 Interest Expense (47 ) (45 ) (210 ) (301 ) Other Income 948 492 2,473 2,377 Income before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ 17,889 $ 14,021 $ 45,800 $ 38,289 Provision for Income Taxes 4,648 2,881 11,120 8,617 Net Income $ 13,241 $ 11,140 $ 34,680 $ 29,672 Earnings per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $ 14.73 $ 11.89 $ 37.53 $ 30.46





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Twelve Months Ended December 31 2025 2024 Net Income $ 34,680 $ 29,672 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 3,185 (1,577 ) Change in Pension Liability 64 Comprehensive Income $ 37,865 $ 28,159 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31 December 31 2025 2024 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 29,883 $ 21,169 Marketable Securities 19,913 24,446 Accounts Receivable, net 41,719 31,266 Inventories (FIFO) 52,715 40,905 LIFO Reserve (21,051 ) (20,146 ) Inventories (LIFO) 31,664 20,759 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 62 39 Other Current Assets 5,758 4,933 Current Assets $ 128,999 $ 102,612 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 79,083 50,754 Right of Use Assets 2,276 2,235 Other Assets 1,625 1,862 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 2,338 1,211 Total Assets $ 214,321 $ 158,674 Accounts Payable $ 17,750 $ 17,588 Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 468 3,466 Current Lease Liabilities 403 336 Advance Billings 36,362 26,788 Other Current Liabilities 52,594 23,226 Current Liabilities $ 107,577 $ 71,404 Long-Term Debt 5,265 5,096 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,618 2,329 Lease Liabilities 904 896 Total Liabilities $ 115,364 $ 79,725 Shareholders' Investment 98,957 78,949 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 214,321 $ 158,674





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

December 31 December 31 2025 2024 Book Value per Common Share $ 106.42 $ 84.27 Total Shares Outstanding 898,883 936,837 Backlog $ 243,606 $ 153,685





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Total Balance, December 31, 2024 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 96,037 $ (22,697 ) $ (5,607 ) $ 78,949 Add (Deduct): Net Income (Loss) 34,680 34,680 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax 3,185 3,185 Dividends, $.23 per Common Share (215 ) (215 ) Dividends, $.30 per Common Share (828 ) Treasury Stock Acquisition (16,814 ) (16,814 ) Balance, December 31, 2025 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 129,674 $ (39,511 ) $ (2,422 ) $ 98,957





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 34,680 $ 29,672 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions Less than Expense - - Bad Debt (Recovery) Expense (353 ) 35 Depreciation & Amortization 7,483 6,992 Deferred Tax (Benefit) Expense 495 (1,001 ) Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment 822 (9 ) Change in Assets and Liabilities (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (9,366 ) (6,135 ) (Inc) Dec in Inventories (8,864 ) 4,316 (Inc) in Prepayments (789 ) (1,684 ) (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases (993 ) (768 ) Dec in Other LT Assets 434 1,273 (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (174 ) 6,546 Inc in Accrued Income Tax 3,194 137 Inc (Dec) Inc in Accrued Expenses 5,154 (294 ) Inc (Dec) in Advanced Billings 9,496 (595 ) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 20,761 3,711 Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating (315 ) (233 ) Inc in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities 465 295 (Dec) Inc in Other Long Term Liabilities (2,202 ) 1,637 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 59,928 $ 43,895 Investing Activities Intangibles Purchases of Marketable Securities (27,413 ) (28,419 ) Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 31,946 30,751 Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 65 132 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (34,401 ) (17,299 ) Net Cash (Required) for Provided by Investing Activities $ (29,803 ) $ (14,835 ) Financing Activities Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing (88 ) (175 ) (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings (9,395 ) (2,922 ) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings 6,345 2,922 (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (468 ) (1,130 ) Dividends paid (1,043 ) (809 ) Treasury Stock Acquisitions (16,814 ) (11,910 ) Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (21,463 ) $ (14,024 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 52 (1,014 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash $ 8,714 $ 14,022 Cash at Beginning of Year 21,169 7,147 Cash at End of Year $ 29,883 $ 21,169





PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.



Three Months Ended December 31 Revenue 2025 2024 Domestic $ 77,916 $ 57,915 Mueller BV 16,237 12,882 Eliminations (11 ) (323 ) Net Revenue $ 94,142 $ 70,474





The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.



Twelve Months Ended December 31 Revenue 2025 2024 Domestic $ 235,871 $ 202,182 Mueller BV 51,258 47,958 Eliminations (128 ) (1,555 ) Net Revenue $ 287,001 $ 248,585



The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.



Three Months Ended December 31 Net Income 2025 2024 Domestic $ 12,066 $ 10,894 Mueller BV 1,180 272 Eliminations (4 ) (26 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 13,242 $ 11,140



The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.



Twelve Months Ended December 31 Net Income 2025 2024 Domestic $ 33,098 $ 28,334 Mueller BV 1,588 1,336 Eliminations (6 ) 2 Net Income (Loss) $ 34,680 $ 29,672



B. Please refer to the President's letter and footnotes in the 2025 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.



C. We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below), shows improved results from a strong 2024 performance on both a three-month and twelve-month timeframe. This improvement comes primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment.



Results Ending December 31st Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31 (In Thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Domestic Net Income $ 12,066 $ 10,895 $ 33,098 $ 28,335 Income Tax Expense 4,295 2,761 10,626 8,152 Domestic EBT - GAAP 16,361 13,656 43,724 36,487 LIFO Adjustment (409 ) (1,316 ) 905 (1,628 ) Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 15,952 $ 12,340 $ 44,629 $ 34,859



D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 at December 2025 and 1.04 at December 2024, respectively.



This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company's Annual Report under“Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2025 annual report, available at .

Press Contact: Dan Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000

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