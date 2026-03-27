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Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings Of 2025


2026-03-27 11:49:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31 December 31
2025 2024 2025 2024
Net Sales $ 94,142 $ 70,474 $ 287,001 $ 248,585
Cost of Sales 62,054 44,665 193,201 166,124
Gross Profit $ 32,088 $ 25,809 $ 93,800 $ 82,461
Selling, General and Administrative Expense 15,100 12,235 50,263 46,248
Operating Income $ 16,988 $ 13,574 $ 43,537 $ 36,213
Interest Expense (47 ) (45 ) (210 ) (301 )
Other Income 948 492 2,473 2,377
Income before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ 17,889 $ 14,021 $ 45,800 $ 38,289
Provision for Income Taxes 4,648 2,881 11,120 8,617
Net Income $ 13,241 $ 11,140 $ 34,680 $ 29,672
Earnings per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $ 14.73 $ 11.89 $ 37.53 $ 30.46


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
2025 2024
Net Income $ 34,680 $ 29,672
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 3,185 (1,577 )
Change in Pension Liability 64
Comprehensive Income $ 37,865 $ 28,159
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31 December 31
2025 2024
Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 29,883 $ 21,169
Marketable Securities 19,913 24,446
Accounts Receivable, net 41,719 31,266
Inventories (FIFO) 52,715 40,905
LIFO Reserve (21,051 ) (20,146 )
Inventories (LIFO) 31,664 20,759
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 62 39
Other Current Assets 5,758 4,933
Current Assets $ 128,999 $ 102,612
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 79,083 50,754
Right of Use Assets 2,276 2,235
Other Assets 1,625 1,862
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 2,338 1,211
Total Assets $ 214,321 $ 158,674
Accounts Payable $ 17,750 $ 17,588
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 468 3,466
Current Lease Liabilities 403 336
Advance Billings 36,362 26,788
Other Current Liabilities 52,594 23,226
Current Liabilities $ 107,577 $ 71,404
Long-Term Debt 5,265 5,096
Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,618 2,329
Lease Liabilities 904 896
Total Liabilities $ 115,364 $ 79,725
Shareholders' Investment 98,957 78,949
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 214,321 $ 158,674


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
December 31 December 31
2025 2024
Book Value per Common Share $ 106.42 $ 84.27
Total Shares Outstanding 898,883 936,837
Backlog $ 243,606 $ 153,685


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock
Total
Balance, December 31, 2024 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 96,037 $ (22,697 ) $ (5,607 ) $ 78,949
Add (Deduct):
Net Income (Loss) 34,680 34,680
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax 3,185 3,185
Dividends, $.23 per Common Share (215 ) (215 )
Dividends, $.30 per Common Share (828 )
Treasury Stock Acquisition (16,814 ) (16,814 )
Balance, December 31, 2025 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 129,674 $ (39,511 ) $ (2,422 ) $ 98,957


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
Operating Activities:
Net Income $ 34,680 $ 29,672
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
Pension Contributions Less than Expense - -
Bad Debt (Recovery) Expense (353 ) 35
Depreciation & Amortization 7,483 6,992
Deferred Tax (Benefit) Expense 495 (1,001 )
Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment 822 (9 )
Change in Assets and Liabilities
(Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (9,366 ) (6,135 )
(Inc) Dec in Inventories (8,864 ) 4,316
(Inc) in Prepayments (789 ) (1,684 )
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases (993 ) (768 )
Dec in Other LT Assets 434 1,273
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (174 ) 6,546
Inc in Accrued Income Tax 3,194 137
Inc (Dec) Inc in Accrued Expenses 5,154 (294 )
Inc (Dec) in Advanced Billings 9,496 (595 )
Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 20,761 3,711
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating (315 ) (233 )
Inc in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities 465 295
(Dec) Inc in Other Long Term Liabilities (2,202 ) 1,637
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 59,928 $ 43,895
Investing Activities
Intangibles
Purchases of Marketable Securities (27,413 ) (28,419 )
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 31,946 30,751
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 65 132
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (34,401 ) (17,299 )
Net Cash (Required) for Provided by Investing Activities $ (29,803 ) $ (14,835 )
Financing Activities
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing (88 ) (175 )
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings (9,395 ) (2,922 )
Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings 6,345 2,922
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (468 ) (1,130 )
Dividends paid (1,043 ) (809 )
Treasury Stock Acquisitions (16,814 ) (11,910 )
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (21,463 ) $ (14,024 )
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 52 (1,014 )
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash $ 8,714 $ 14,022
Cash at Beginning of Year 21,169 7,147
Cash at End of Year $ 29,883 $ 21,169


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Revenue 2025 2024
Domestic $ 77,916 $ 57,915
Mueller BV 16,237 12,882
Eliminations (11 ) (323 )
Net Revenue $ 94,142 $ 70,474


The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue 2025 2024
Domestic $ 235,871 $ 202,182
Mueller BV 51,258 47,958
Eliminations (128 ) (1,555 )
Net Revenue $ 287,001 $ 248,585


The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Net Income 2025 2024
Domestic $ 12,066 $ 10,894
Mueller BV 1,180 272
Eliminations (4 ) (26 )
Net Income (Loss) $ 13,242 $ 11,140


The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Net Income 2025 2024
Domestic $ 33,098 $ 28,334
Mueller BV 1,588 1,336
Eliminations (6 ) 2
Net Income (Loss) $ 34,680 $ 29,672


B. Please refer to the President's letter and footnotes in the 2025 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.

C. We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below), shows improved results from a strong 2024 performance on both a three-month and twelve-month timeframe. This improvement comes primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment.

Results Ending December 31st
Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31
(In Thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Domestic Net Income $ 12,066 $ 10,895 $ 33,098 $ 28,335
Income Tax Expense 4,295 2,761 10,626 8,152
Domestic EBT - GAAP 16,361 13,656 43,724 36,487
LIFO Adjustment (409 ) (1,316 ) 905 (1,628 )
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 15,952 $ 12,340 $ 44,629 $ 34,859


D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 at December 2025 and 1.04 at December 2024, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company's Annual Report under“Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2025 annual report, available at .

Press Contact: Dan Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000
... |


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