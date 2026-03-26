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Anutin Charnvirakul Gets Re-Elected as Thailand’s PM
(MENAFN) Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party has been re-elected as Thailand’s prime minister on Thursday, according to reports from state-run Thai PBS.
The House of Representatives voted to re-elect Anutin, 59, after he secured the backing of approximately 293 lawmakers in the 500-seat lower chamber. His closest competitor received 119 votes, while 86 members abstained from voting.
Anutin becomes the 32nd prime minister of Thailand after 497 lawmakers participated in the parliamentary vote. He required at least 249 votes to secure the position.
In the most recent general election, Anutin’s Bhumjaithai Party won 193 seats, emerging as the largest party in the 500-member lower house, though still falling short of the 251 seats needed to independently form a government.
The People's Party obtained 118 seats, while the Pheu Thai Party, supported by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, won 74 seats. The Democrat Party secured 22 seats.
The House of Representatives voted to re-elect Anutin, 59, after he secured the backing of approximately 293 lawmakers in the 500-seat lower chamber. His closest competitor received 119 votes, while 86 members abstained from voting.
Anutin becomes the 32nd prime minister of Thailand after 497 lawmakers participated in the parliamentary vote. He required at least 249 votes to secure the position.
In the most recent general election, Anutin’s Bhumjaithai Party won 193 seats, emerging as the largest party in the 500-member lower house, though still falling short of the 251 seats needed to independently form a government.
The People's Party obtained 118 seats, while the Pheu Thai Party, supported by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, won 74 seats. The Democrat Party secured 22 seats.
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