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Europe to not Deploy Naval Forces in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) European nations have declined US appeals to send naval forces to the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing that they do not intend to become militarily involved in the growing tensions with Iran, according to reports.
Following a Brussels meeting of EU foreign ministers, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that member states "have no desire to actively engage in military actions against Iran" and stressed that Europe “has no interest in an open-ended war.” While reaffirming the bloc’s commitment to maritime security, she noted there is limited appetite to expand existing operations, such as Operation Aspides in the Red Sea, to the Strait of Hormuz.
"Nobody wants to go actively in this war," Kallas said, highlighting that Europe’s priorities remain protecting freedom of navigation and intensifying diplomatic efforts.
Following a Brussels meeting of EU foreign ministers, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that member states "have no desire to actively engage in military actions against Iran" and stressed that Europe “has no interest in an open-ended war.” While reaffirming the bloc’s commitment to maritime security, she noted there is limited appetite to expand existing operations, such as Operation Aspides in the Red Sea, to the Strait of Hormuz.
"Nobody wants to go actively in this war," Kallas said, highlighting that Europe’s priorities remain protecting freedom of navigation and intensifying diplomatic efforts.
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