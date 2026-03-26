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Australia Announces Six-Month Travel Bar on Iranian Visa Holders
(MENAFN) Australia on Wednesday announced a six-month temporary travel restriction for Iranian visa holders currently outside the country, effective Thursday, under stricter immigration regulations.
"The conflict in Iran has increased the risk that some temporary visa holders may be unable or unlikely to depart Australia when their visas expire," Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.
The restrictions will not affect individuals already in Australia, close family members of citizens or permanent residents, or those granted special travel permissions in limited cases.
Burke noted that Iranians may still apply for visas during this period, and parents of Australian citizens will receive “sympathetic consideration.” He added that the government “is closely monitoring global developments” and will adjust policies as needed.
"The conflict in Iran has increased the risk that some temporary visa holders may be unable or unlikely to depart Australia when their visas expire," Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.
The restrictions will not affect individuals already in Australia, close family members of citizens or permanent residents, or those granted special travel permissions in limited cases.
Burke noted that Iranians may still apply for visas during this period, and parents of Australian citizens will receive “sympathetic consideration.” He added that the government “is closely monitoring global developments” and will adjust policies as needed.
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