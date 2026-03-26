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UN Votes to Deem Slave Trade “Gravest Crime Against Humanity”
(MENAFN) The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution spearheaded by Ghana declaring the transatlantic slave trade the “gravest crime against humanity,” despite opposition from several Western nations, including the United States.
The transatlantic slave trade, which spanned the 16th to 19th centuries, forcibly displaced an estimated 25-30 million Africans, who were “shackled” and “dragged off to the Americas and the Caribbean,” making it the largest long-distance forced migration in history, according to UNESCO. Some assessments estimate the global economic impact and enduring legacy of the trade at $100 trillion or more.
The resolution, introduced Wednesday, passed with 123 votes in favor, while the entire NATO bloc either opposed or abstained.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision, describing the transatlantic slave trade as a “monstrous system” and urging global action to confront its enduring consequences.
Ahead of the vote, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama said the resolution represents a pursuit of truth, a path toward healing and reparative justice, and called on UN member states to support it as a measure that is “right for the memory of the millions who suffered the indignity of slavery.”
The adoption coincided with the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and marks a significant step in long-standing efforts by African and Caribbean nations to seek justice and reparations.
Russia backed the measure, joining a coalition of Global South countries pressing for stronger international acknowledgment of historical injustices.
US representative to the UN Economic and Social Council Dan Negrea explained Washington’s opposition, stating the resolution “does not recognize a legal right to reparations for historical wrongs that were not illegal under international law at the time they occurred.”
Earlier, Mahama criticized the US for “normalizing the erasure” of Black history through policies that include banning books and limiting access to museum and cultural content.
Several European countries, including Britain, have historically resisted calls for reparations, arguing that contemporary governments should not bear responsibility for crimes committed in the past.
The transatlantic slave trade, which spanned the 16th to 19th centuries, forcibly displaced an estimated 25-30 million Africans, who were “shackled” and “dragged off to the Americas and the Caribbean,” making it the largest long-distance forced migration in history, according to UNESCO. Some assessments estimate the global economic impact and enduring legacy of the trade at $100 trillion or more.
The resolution, introduced Wednesday, passed with 123 votes in favor, while the entire NATO bloc either opposed or abstained.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the decision, describing the transatlantic slave trade as a “monstrous system” and urging global action to confront its enduring consequences.
Ahead of the vote, Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama said the resolution represents a pursuit of truth, a path toward healing and reparative justice, and called on UN member states to support it as a measure that is “right for the memory of the millions who suffered the indignity of slavery.”
The adoption coincided with the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and marks a significant step in long-standing efforts by African and Caribbean nations to seek justice and reparations.
Russia backed the measure, joining a coalition of Global South countries pressing for stronger international acknowledgment of historical injustices.
US representative to the UN Economic and Social Council Dan Negrea explained Washington’s opposition, stating the resolution “does not recognize a legal right to reparations for historical wrongs that were not illegal under international law at the time they occurred.”
Earlier, Mahama criticized the US for “normalizing the erasure” of Black history through policies that include banning books and limiting access to museum and cultural content.
Several European countries, including Britain, have historically resisted calls for reparations, arguing that contemporary governments should not bear responsibility for crimes committed in the past.
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