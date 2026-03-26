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Stabbing Attack Leaves Woman Unconscious in Tokyo
(MENAFN) A knife attack inside a popular commercial complex in Tokyo's busy Ikebukuro district left two people unconscious Thursday evening, according to local media reports.
A public broadcaster reported that emergency services received a distress call at approximately 7:20 p.m. local time, alerting authorities that a knife-wielding man was causing a violent disturbance inside a gaming merchandise retail outlet within the complex.
A female store employee, believed to be in her 20s, was stabbed by the attacker and lost consciousness at the scene. The suspect — described as a man aged between his 20s and 30s — subsequently turned the weapon on himself, inflicting a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck before also falling unconscious.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, with authorities yet to confirm the identities of those involved or establish a clear motive.
No further casualties have been reported at this stage. The incident has drawn significant attention given Ikebukuro's status as one of Tokyo's most densely trafficked commercial and entertainment hubs.
A public broadcaster reported that emergency services received a distress call at approximately 7:20 p.m. local time, alerting authorities that a knife-wielding man was causing a violent disturbance inside a gaming merchandise retail outlet within the complex.
A female store employee, believed to be in her 20s, was stabbed by the attacker and lost consciousness at the scene. The suspect — described as a man aged between his 20s and 30s — subsequently turned the weapon on himself, inflicting a self-inflicted stab wound to the neck before also falling unconscious.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack, with authorities yet to confirm the identities of those involved or establish a clear motive.
No further casualties have been reported at this stage. The incident has drawn significant attention given Ikebukuro's status as one of Tokyo's most densely trafficked commercial and entertainment hubs.
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