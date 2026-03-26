NPR77 Launches Online Casino Platform In Nepal Featuring Live Dealers And Sports Betting Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kathmandu, Nepal, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NPR77 announces the expansion of its digital gaming services to the Nepal market.

Operating under the Himalayan Harmony Group (HHG), NPR77's expansion enables players in Kathmandu and throughout Nepal to access the platform's real-money slots, live dealer table games via high-definition video streams, and a comprehensive sportsbook covering international events such as cricket, football, and basketball.



“Our platform focuses on providing a secure environment for mobile gaming and sports betting in Nepal,” said Tan Sri Ngai Koh Peng, owner of NPR77.“We maintain 24/7 operations to ensure users can access their accounts and process withdrawals at any time.”



From live dealer games to sports betting, NPR77 provides a wide range of digital wagering solutions. Some of the platform's key advantages include:



24/7 Operational Availability:



Users can access the platform and customer support services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without interruption. This constant availability supports participation in international sports betting markets and ensures around-the-clock access to digital slot machines.



Live Dealer Game Selection:



The platform offers real-time gaming, including live dealers for traditional table games and modern variations. Players interact with human dealers via high-definition video streams on NPR77 Nepal Online Casino to simulate a physical casino environment.



Mobile Application Accessibility:



Users can install the NPR77 Casino App Nepal on their Android or iOS devices to access gaming services on smartphones and tablets. The application supports all features found on the desktop site, including secure account management and live sports wagering.



Integrated Sports Betting:



The sportsbook section at NPR77 covers multiple international sporting events, including football, cricket, and basketball, alongside local match selections. Bettors place wagers on live outcomes and pre-match statistics through a centralized interface that updates odds in real time to offer the most immersive experience.



Incentive and Promotion Programs:



New and existing users can access various NPR77 Casino Bonuses directly through the platform's promotions tab. These incentives apply to specific game categories, such as real money slots and live casino sections, to provide additional wagering opportunities.



Fast Withdrawal Processing:



NPR77 facilitates the transfer of funds through verified payment channels to ensure secure transactions for all users. Players initiate withdrawal requests at any time and receive their funds through a streamlined processing system designed for speed.



Himalayan Harmony Group Oversight:



As a brand under the Himalayan Harmony Group, the platform follows established corporate governance and operational standards. This affiliation provides a framework for transparency and service reliability for players located in Kathmandu and across Nepal.



Players in Nepal are invited to visit NPR77's platform today to register an account or download the mobile application.

About NPR77



NPR77 is a digital gaming provider based in Kathmandu, Nepal. As part of the Himalayan Harmony Group, the company manages a platform for online slots, live dealer interactions, and sports wagering. The organization operates 24/7 to provide local users with continuous access to real money gaming and mobile betting services.



More Information



To learn more about NPR77 and the launch of its Nepal online casino platform, please visit the website at .

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What is NPR77 and what services does it offer in Nepal?



A: NPR77 is a digital gaming and sports betting provider based in Kathmandu, Nepal, operating under the Himalayan Harmony Group (HHG). The platform offers 24/7 access to real money slots, live dealer table games via high-definition video streams, and a comprehensive sportsbook covering international events like cricket, football, and basketball.



Q2: Who owns NPR77 and what is its corporate background?



A: NPR77 is owned by Tan Sri Ngai Koh Peng and functions as a key brand within the Himalayan Harmony Group (HHG). This affiliation provides the platform with a framework for corporate governance, transparency, and operational standards to ensure service reliability for users across the Nepal market.



Q3: How can users access the NPR77 mobile casino and betting platform?



A: Users can access gaming services by visiting the official website or downloading the NPR77 Casino App, which is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The mobile application supports all desktop features, including secure account management, real-time sports wagering, and 24/7 customer support for players in Kathmandu and beyond.



Q4: What are the key features and benefits of using NPR77 Nepal?



A: NPR77 distinguishes itself through 24/7 operational availability, fast withdrawal processing via verified payment channels, and a variety of incentive programs for new and existing users. The platform also features an integrated sports betting interface with real-time odds updates and live dealer interactions to simulate a physical casino environment.

CONTACT INFORMATION



Company: NPR77

Address: Kathmandu, Kathmandu, 44600, Nepal

Website:









CONTACT: NPR77 Kathmandu 44600 Nepal...