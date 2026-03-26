Goodwin Recruiting Is Named To Staffing Industry Analysts 2026 Best Staffing Firms To Work For

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Goodwin Recruiting, a national management and executive recruiting firm, recognized as a 2026 SIA Best Staffing Firm to Work For

EXETER, N.H., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwin Recruiting is proud to announce its inclusion as a Staffing Industry Analysts 2026 Best Staffing Firm to Work For. This award recognizes recruiting firms that received top scores from their internal employees, based upon anonymous survey feedback.

“It was an honor to represent Goodwin Recruiting at the SIA Executive Forum alongside other industry CEOs, founders, and leaders, and to accept this recognition on behalf of our people,” said Andy Decker, CEO of Goodwin Recruiting.“As I enter my second year as CEO, this award is especially meaningful because it reflects the feedback of the people who make our company what it is every day. Our people have supported me from day one, and together we've continued to strengthen a culture that has been at the core of Goodwin Recruiting since its founding. With such a dedicated group behind us, I'm incredibly excited about what the future holds.”

“SIA's 2026 Best Staffing Firms to Work For winners continue to set the standard in a rapidly evolving industry through their unwavering commitment to culture, leadership and innovation,” said SIA President Ursula Williams.“These organizations don't simply respond to change; they anticipate it, embracing new opportunities with agility and a growth mindset. By prioritizing their people and remaining closely attuned to shifting client and market needs, they are building stronger, more resilient businesses. Congratulations to our 2026 honorees for leading with purpose and investing in the talent that powers their success.”

“This recognition is truly such an honor,” said Eric Goodwin, Founder and Chairman of Goodwin Recruiting.“After more than two decades leading the company, I made the decision to hand over day-to-day leadership so Goodwin Recruiting could continue to grow and evolve. Being named by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Best Staffing Firms to Work For during this next chapter is deeply rewarding. Building on our recent Inc. Best Workplaces recognition, this award shows that the culture we've worked so hard to create since 1999 is strong, enduring, and in great hands. I'm grateful to our team for their feedback and for the role they play every day in making Goodwin Recruiting such a special place to work.”

The following are anonymous employee quotes taken from the SIA Best Staffing Firms to Work For survey, showcasing what the Goodwin Recruiting employee team has to say about their experience working at Goodwin Recruiting:

“You can build your career and grow it as large as you want here at Goodwin Recruiting.”

“We are evolving daily to be the best, provide the support, training, and tools needs to do our best in this ever-changing climate of the market.”

“We are able to have the most work-life balance I have ever received in 15 years of being in staffing.”

“I love that the focus is on long term client relationships. Not just a transaction. It is truly focused on relationships and becoming an extension of each client.”

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit Staffing Industry Analysts.

About Goodwin Recruiting

Goodwin Recruiting (a Forbes America's Best Recruiting Firm since 2020 and Inc. Best Workplace ) is a leading recruiting firm that has been connecting top talent with amazing opportunities since 1999. Their expert team brings hands-on experience to every search, helping clients and candidates thrive. With a focus on management and executive roles, their team works to build meaningful, long-lasting partnerships - one successful match at a time.

About Staffing Industry Analysts

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Their research and award-winning content and executive events that help leaders make better-informed decisions for their businesses. SIA is a Crain Family Brand, which includes a variety of well-known media properties. For more information, visit staffingindustry.

Media Contact

Jenny Battershell

Director of Marketing

Goodwin Recruiting

216-208-5767

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