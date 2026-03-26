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Kannada Cinema: These Kannada Films Were Way Ahead Of Their Time, Total Hidden Gems!
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kannada film industry has given us some truly mind-blowing stories. Some movies were so ahead of their time, they left everyone surprised. Let's take a look at these path-breaking films.Back when Kannada films were all about local crimes, Dr. Rajkumar's 'Operation Diamond Racket' came out as the first-ever Kannada spy movie. It explored international crime networks, smuggling, and undercover ops. It was also the first Kannada film to be shot in Europe.This was the first Kannada movie to be shot entirely in a foreign country, Singapore. Unlike other films of its time, it showed the hero tackling a crime syndicate in Singapore, mixing comedy, action, and emotion.Shankar Nag directed this film, which was released in 1978. At a time when 'Kannada cinema' just meant 'action', this movie focused on the real consequences of violence. It was a totally new concept. The film didn't do well initially, but people later realised its powerful impact.Upendra directed this film, which had Raghavendra Rajkumar in a very different role. The movie showed how crime, guilt, and moral dilemmas affect not just criminals but also ordinary people. Its slow pace didn't click with audiences back then, but people who watched it later called it a 'hidden gem'.This film came out long before cybercrime and data privacy became hot topics in Kannada cinema. 'Gultoo' showed audiences how their personal information is collected and sold online. With cybercrime on the rise today, this film feels more relevant than ever.This movie was about the underworld, but it didn't glorify gangsters or violence. Instead, it revealed the truth about how the underworld operates and the people in it. The film's songs were also a massive hit.Starring Jaggesh and directed by Guruprasad, 'Matha' used comedy to expose blind beliefs. It showed how people misuse power, status, and religion within holy institutions. No other Kannada film had ever dared to tell a story like this before.
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