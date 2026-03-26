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US Conducts Widespread Strikes on Iranian Military, Naval Targets
(MENAFN) US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Brad Cooper reported on Wednesday that American forces have struck more than 10,000 targets within Iran as part of the continuing military campaign, according to reports. The strikes have included dozens of naval vessels and missile facilities.
"US forces have struck more than 10,000 military targets. In fact, we hit the 10,000th Iranian target just hours ago," Cooper said in a video message shared on the US social media platform X.
Regional tensions have intensified since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iranian territory, resulting in over 1,300 fatalities, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
Cooper stated that 92% of Iran’s largest naval vessels have been destroyed.
"They are not sailing, and my operational assessment is that they've now lost the ability to meaningfully project naval power and influence around the region and around the world," he added.
He further noted that the US has “significantly” degraded Iran’s naval drone and missile capabilities and has also removed the regime’s ability to rebuild them.
Since the operation began, thirteen US service members have been killed and approximately 290 others have been injured.
"US forces have struck more than 10,000 military targets. In fact, we hit the 10,000th Iranian target just hours ago," Cooper said in a video message shared on the US social media platform X.
Regional tensions have intensified since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iranian territory, resulting in over 1,300 fatalities, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries hosting US military assets.
Cooper stated that 92% of Iran’s largest naval vessels have been destroyed.
"They are not sailing, and my operational assessment is that they've now lost the ability to meaningfully project naval power and influence around the region and around the world," he added.
He further noted that the US has “significantly” degraded Iran’s naval drone and missile capabilities and has also removed the regime’s ability to rebuild them.
Since the operation began, thirteen US service members have been killed and approximately 290 others have been injured.
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