Toronto Photographer Benjamin Gibson Previews Indicators At The Artist Project, March 26-29, 2026

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Toronto Photographer Benjamin Gibson | Photographs from the Athabasca & Victoria Glaciers | Beauty of landscapes in transition“New large-scale photographs from the Athabasca and Victoria Glaciers capture the uneasy beauty of landscapes in transition”

TORONTO, ON - March 25, 2026 - Toronto photographer Benjamin Gibson will return to The Artist Project for a second consecutive year, presenting a preview of new work from his forthcoming exhibition, Indicators, at the Enercare Centre (100 Princes' Blvd, Toronto) from March 26–29, 2026.

Indicators examines two of Canada's most significant glacial landscapes, the Athabasca Glacier and the Victoria Glacier at Lake Louise, photographed in spring 2023 at a moment of visible transformation. Gibson's images lean into contrast: the monumental beauty of sculpted ice and mountain terrain set against subtle but unmistakable evidence of change-exposed rock, debris fields, meltwater, and newly revealed ground emerging as the glaciers retreat.

Rather than focusing on spectacle or catastrophic collapse, Gibson photographs what remains. The resulting works function as quiet records-natural indicators of a warming climate-inviting viewers to slow down and look closely at landscapes often assumed to be permanent.

“Indicators is not intended as a warning,” Gibson says.“It's an act of witnessing-an opportunity to reflect on change already underway and on the uncertain future of landscapes long assumed to be permanent.”

This preview at The Artist Project leads into Gibson's full Indicators exhibition in May 2026, presented as a CONTACT Photography Festival Open Call Event in an empty floor of a downtown Toronto office tower. In addition, Gibson will be returning to the glacier sites in 2026 as part of an ongoing follow-up to the series, continuing his commitment to photographing change over time.

Booth number at The Artist Project: To be announced via Gibson's newsletter.

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Media assets and interviews: Available upon request.