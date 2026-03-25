Plastpot Bridges Digital And Physical Design With New AI-Powered 'Spatial Preview' AR Tool

MENAFN - Market Press Release) JALNA, MAHARASHTRA - March 25, 2026 - Following the successful debut of its 2026 Collection, Plastpot, India's leader in high-performance rotomolded gardenware, today announced the upcoming launch of "Plastpot Spatial Preview." This proprietary Augmented Reality (AR) tool is engineered to help architects, interior designers, and homeowners visualize premium planters in their exact environment with 98% scale accuracy before procurement.

As urban living spaces become more curated, the "Spatial Preview" tool addresses the critical challenge of scale and texture compatibility in high-end landscaping. By leveraging advanced plane-detection technology, the tool allows users to "place" any of the 18 new minimalist designs from the 2026 Collection into a real-world setting using only a smartphone camera.

Tech & Innovation Highlights:

True-to-Scale Accuracy: Every 3D model is digitally twin-mapped to its physical counterpart, ensuring that large-scale structural elements fit perfectly within designated architectural nooks or commercial foyers.

Material Rendering: The AR engine replicates Plastpot's signature matte and stone-inspired finishes, reacting dynamically to the ambient light of the user's specific environment.

Direct Procurement Path: Integrated with Plastpot's digital storefront, the tool allows professionals to move from visualization to bulk quote requests in a single interface.

Zero-Lag Performance: Optimized for the "International Premium" market, the lightweight web-based AR requires no heavy app downloads, making it accessible for instant client presentations.

"We are removing the guesswork from large-scale landscaping," said Sagar Bhagwan Padale, Founder and Lead Manufacturer of Plastpot. "Our 2026 Collection is defined by structural purity, and this AR tool ensures that the harmony between our containers and a building's architecture is realized before the first unit even leaves our Jalna facility."

The Plastpot Spatial Preview tool is entering its final beta phase and will be available to authorized architectural partners and retail customers via plastpot starting next month.

About Plastpot:

Plastpot is a specialized design and manufacturing firm based in Jalna, Maharashtra. Founded by Sagar Bhagwan Padale, the brand merges industrial-grade rotomoulding durability with a minimalist "International Premium" aesthetic. Plastpot provides sustainable, UV-stabilized landscaping solutions for modern residential and professional environments.

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