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NAKIKI SE Publishes 2025 Half-Year Financial Statements
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Nakiki SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
NAKIKI SE Publishes 2025 Half-Year Financial Statements
25.03.2026 / 13:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NAKIKI SE Publishes 2025 Half-Year Financial Statements Frankfurt am Main, March 25, 2026 – NAKIKI SE (ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000A460N46) today published its 2025 half-year financial statements. In 2025, following its transitional investment in litigation financing companies, the Management Board of NAKIKI SE-in close consultation with the Supervisory Board and shareholders-developed a new strategic direction with the goal of transforming the company into a Bitcoin treasury firm. The development of this new business model has been initiated and is scheduled to be operationally implemented starting in 2026. The 2025 half-year financial statements are available for download at ABOUT NAKIKI
Nakiki SE is a German publicly traded company based in Frankfurt am Main. Nakiki is currently strategically positioning itself to become Germany's first“pure” Bitcoin treasury company - i.e., a company whose core balance sheet consists of long-term Bitcoin holdings as treasury assets. Contact for inquiries:
Phone:: +49 69 8700 764 30
Email:... NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473 25.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Hanauer Landstr. 204
|60314 Frankfurt on the Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 8700 764 30
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2297662
|
2297662 25.03.2026 CET/CEST
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