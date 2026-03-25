Minister Reviews Agri Sector Preparedness Amid Global Crisis

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparedness of the agriculture sector amid global uncertainties, with a focus on ensuring stability and readiness for the upcoming Kharif season.

The Minister directed officials to adopt a proactive approach in addressing emerging challenges and safeguarding farmers' interests, particularly in the context of supply chain disruptions and input availability.

As per an official release, key focus area of the meeting was ensuring the equitable and uninterrupted supply of fertilisers. Chouhan instructed officials to expedite the implementation of 'Farmer ID' to enhance transparency and efficiency in distribution systems. He also indicated that consultations with state governments would be held to strengthen coordination.

The meeting emphasised strict action against black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers and seeds. Officials were directed to work closely with states to curb market manipulation and ensure fair availability of essential agricultural inputs.

Supply-side preparedness was also reviewed, including availability of agro-chemicals and gases required for seed drying processes. The Minister stressed the need to avoid any shortages of packaging materials, particularly for agricultural and dairy products, and called for coordination with relevant ministries to ensure continuity.

To strengthen monitoring mechanisms, a dedicated 'Special Cell' has been set up for round-the-clock oversight of the sector. The cell will provide weekly updates on the availability of fertilisers, seeds and pesticides.

Reaffirming the government's commitment, Chouhan emphasised the importance of timely delivery of agricultural inputs to farmers to ensure smooth conduct of the Kharif season and resilience of the sector amid global challenges.

(KNN Bureau)

