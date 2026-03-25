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Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Wednesday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to the State of Qatar, Aibek Toktobolotov Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassador success in fulfilling his duties, affirming commitment to providing all the support to enhance bilateral relations to closer cooperation in various fields.
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