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Supermarkets organize their products based on highly profitable distribution deals. They place the most heavily marketed, expensive items in the main baking and condiment aisles. Shoppers blindly grab these items because they are familiar and easy to find. However, a massive financial secret sits just one or two aisles over. The international food section operates on entirely different supply chains. This aisle features staples packaged for different demographics, often with significantly lower retail markups. If you want to lower your grocery bill, you must explore this section. Here are 8 hidden value buys in the international aisle.

1. Bagged Spices

The standard baking aisle sells tiny glass jars of spices for $5 or $6. You pay a heavy premium for the glass and the brand-name label. Walk to the Hispanic or Indian food sections in the international aisle. You will find large cellophane bags of the same dried oregano, cumin, and cinnamon for $1 or $2. Buy these cheap plastic bags and use them to refill your old glass jars at home.

2. Bulk White Rice

The main rice aisle features small bags of long-grain rice and expensive microwaveable pouches. These products carry a terrible cost per ounce. The Asian food section typically stocks large bags of jasmine or basmati rice. These bulk bags offer a vastly superior unit price. Buying your rice in this heavy format provides months of cheap carbohydrate staples for your pantry.

3. Canned Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is a fantastic dairy-free alternative for soups, smoothies, and curries. The health food aisle sells premium, organic cartons of coconut milk for $4. The international aisle sells basic cans of full-fat coconut milk for under $2. The canned version is thicker, richer, and significantly cheaper. Just be sure to shake the can vigorously before opening to mix the separated fat.

4. Dried Lentils and Beans

Canned beans are convenient, but dried legumes are the ultimate budget food. The international aisle frequently stocks a much wider variety of dried lentils, split peas, and black beans than the standard soup aisle. These heavy bags are incredibly cheap. Lentils do not require overnight soaking, making them a fast, high-protein substitute for expensive ground beef in stews and pasta sauces.

5. Soy Sauce and Condiments

A tiny bottle of brand-name soy sauc in the main condiment aisle costs $4. The Asian section sells massive 32-ounce jugs of generic or imported soy sauce for the same price. You will also find much better deals on large bottles of sriracha, toasted sesame oil, and sweet chili sauce. The volume you receive for the price is unbeatable.

6. Rice Noodles

Standard Italian pasta boxes are getting expensive. The international aisle offers an excellent alternative with rice noodles and vermicelli. These noodles are naturally gluten-free and cook in boiling water in just 3 minutes. A large block of dried rice noodles costs very little and serves as the perfect base for a cheap weeknight vegetable stir-fry or a homemade soup.

7. Canned Crushed Tomatoes

Look past the expensive jars of premium Italian pasta sauce. The international aisle often features large, commercial-sized cans of crushed tomatoes or tomato puree imported directly from Italy or Mexico. These basic tomato products cost much less per ounce than the heavily branded jars. You can easily simmer these cheap canned tomatoes with your own garlic and olive oil to create a massive batch of rich pasta sauce.

8. Loose Leaf Tea





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The coffee and tea aisle sells small boxes containing 20 individually wrapped tea bags for $5. You pay heavily for the fancy cardboard and the individual strings. The international aisle sells large boxes or foil bags of loose-leaf black and green tea for a fraction of the cost. Invest in a cheap metal tea steeper once, and you can brew high-quality hot tea for pennies a cup.

Rethinking Your Store Navigation

The supermarket relies on your established habits to generate profit. They want you to walk the same path every week. Breaking that routine is the key to frugal shopping. Take 15 minutes during your next trip to slowly walk down the international aisle. Compare the unit prices of their bagged spices and bulk rice against the items you normally buy. You will quickly realize how much money the center aisles are draining from your wallet.

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