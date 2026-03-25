SEIU Local 2: Skytrain Workers Blow The Whistle On Dexterra Amidst World Cup Anticipation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Community rallies in solidarity with janitorial staff at Metrotown Station

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janitorial workers employed by Dexterra Group to clean Vancouver's SkyTrain took the streets in Metro Vancouver yesterday to demand public safety and respect for workers' rights. The cleaners say countless issues have arisen since Dexterra Group took over the cleaning contract on February 1st, including workers being instructed to clean washrooms with water alone.

Community rallies with the janitors outside of Metrotown station at noon. A giant banner read“Justice for Dexterra Workers on SkyTrain.” Many held signs emulating referee yellow and red cards calling for fouls on Dexterra.

Raising these infractions with Dexterra has resulted in dismissive and disrespectful responses from management. SEIU Local 2 reached out to the TransLink Board on March 18, 2026, but have yet to receive a response.

“I come to work every day, just like all of you, to do my job, to work hard, to earn a living. But tell me this, how are we supposed to do our jobs when we don't have the basic tools?” said Boluwatife Shobiye, an SEIU member and a SkyTrain cleaner.“How are we supposed to stay safe when safety is ignored? And how is one person supposed to handle five or six stations? We are tired of being ignored, disrespected, and not being paid properly and on time.”

SEIU Local 2 has filed numerous grievances, including allegations Dexterra management has repeatedly bullied, harassed, and intimidated workers. The Union also alleges Dexterra has unjustifiably laid off janitorial staff – 17 to date, and they have indicated more are coming – causing a significant increase in workload for remaining employees, and escalating safety risks in what is already a difficult and hazardous job.

A grievance has also been filed against Dexterra for failing to pay wages on payday; discriminating against workers based on union membership; making coercive and intimidating anti-union statements; and undermining the Union's status as exclusive bargaining agent.

With the FIFA World Cup around the corner, Vancouver can expect a large influx of visitors using the public transit system. TransLink should ensure the transit system is ready to handle the increased traffic with experienced and well-equipped janitorial staff. Instead, we are seeing mass layoffs and workers' rights violated.

“Friends, we're here to teach a billion-dollar corporation a lesson in respect! Respect for the eight and a half million people who use this station every year!” said Sussanne Skidmore, President of the BC Federation of Labour.“Respect for the SEIU Local 2 members who keep this station safe and clean! And respect for the rights and dignity of those workers! Every day, more than 23,000 people board the SkyTrain from this station alone.”

The SkyTrain cleaners unionized in 2022. Their collective bargaining agreement has them paid on par with thousands of other union commercial janitors across Metro Vancouver. The SkyTrain cleaners say many of the clauses in the agreement are being breached by Dexterra.

“Savings on the backs of the workers who make our transit system run and keep it safe and clean are unacceptable,” said Stephen von Sychowksi, President of the Vancouver & District Labour Council.“Dexterra, SkyTrain, TransLink, and the government must all be held to account for what is happening in our public transit system.”

“When this company first came in, they promised that they would hire more people, not less, and that no union member would lose their job,” said Sanchit Sharma, SEIU Member and SkyTrain worker since 2023.

“But today, what do we see? Layoffs, job cuts, broken promises. What happened to that promise?”

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

CONTACT: Media Contact Steve Fanning | 236-558-1746...