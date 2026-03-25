Backyard Discovery Redefines Outdoor Living With New Products To Elevate Outdoor Spaces This Summer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURG, Kan., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backyard Discovery, a leader in backyard living products, is introducing a new lineup of premium, ready-to-assemble outdoor structures designed to enhance outdoor spaces. Blending thoughtful design with long-lasting durability, the latest additions make it easier than ever to create stylish, functional environments for play, relaxation, gardening, and entertaining.

New Products Include:

Swing Sets



Dover Bay Swing Set

Edgewood Swing Set Rosewood Falls Swing Set



Saunas



Rylan Infrared Indoor Sauna Collection, chromotherapy lighting and built-in Bluetooth speakers. Available in one, two or four-person sizes and retails for $1,999 - $3,999.

Paxton Outdoor Barrel Sauna Collection, dimmable LED lighting and a smart panel allow remote preheating. Available in 2-4 or 4-6 person sizes. Retails for $3,499 - $4,999.

Lennon Outdoor Cube Sauna Collection Henley Outdoor Cabin Sauna Collection. Available in 2-4 and 4-6 person sizes. Retails for $3,999 - $4,999.

Outdoor Kitchens



Timber Rock Outdoor Kitchens T imber Rock Outdoor Grill Cook Station featuring a professional-grade grill, the Timber Rock Outdoor Argentine Grill C ook Station featuring an authentic Argentine grill for gaucho-style grilling, and the Timber Rock Outdoor Pizza Oven Cook Station featuring a built-in 32” pizza oven. Each set features premium materials, generous prep space, and fully integrated cooking setups. Retails for $3,999. Fusion Flame 2 Outdoor Kitchen

Greenhouses

Savannah Greenhouse







Across categories, Backyard Discovery products are built to withstand the elements-including sun, rain, and extreme temperatures-while maintaining long-term performance and visual appeal. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and ease of assembly, the brand continues to deliver solutions that help families make the most of their time outdoors.

“Today's consumers are looking for ways to make the most of their time at home-whether that means a space for kids to play, a retreat to relax and recharge, or a setting to entertain,” said Heather Napier, Director of Marketing at Backyard Discovery.“This expanded lineup demonstrates our commitment to creating thoughtfully designed, durable products that enhance every aspect of outdoor living.”

For more information on Backyard Discovery, or their new collections, please visit or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Backyard Discovery

For more than 50 years, Backyard Discovery has designed and manufactured high-quality swing sets, playhouses, pergolas, gazebos, greenhouses, saunas, outdoor kitchens, and patio products. With a focus on craftsmanship, innovation, and family connection, the brand helps bring meaningful indoor and outdoor experiences to homes across the country.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Podkasik

Arrowhead Communications

630.347.9338

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

