Real Life, Fully Charged: Jackery's Spring Sale Delivers Its Lowest Prices Ever

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Available now through March 31, save up to 60% on Jackery's Award-Winning Solar Generators for a limited time only

FREMONT, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is here and so are the plans that come with it. From finally tackling the driveway to packing for that long-awaited camping trip or simply hitting the road, it's go time. The only question: is your power ready to keep up?

Available now through March 31, Jackery is holding its biggest spring sale yet making sure it is - unlocking the lowest prices the brand has ever offered - for a limited time only.









The Life You Want Runs on Clean Power

Gas generators had their moment, but they weren't built for how we live today. Bulky, noisy, and fuel-dependent, they're made occasional use, not the everyday moments that matter.

Today's plans look different. Whether it's a quiet campsite, a backyard project, a road trip, or a workday at home, power should be seamless - there when you need it, without disruptions.

That's where Jackery comes in. Delivering reliable, portable power without the noise, fumes, or maintenance, it's designed to move with you indoors or out, at a moment's notice.

The Best Jackery Deals of Spring 2026