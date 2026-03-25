Real Life, Fully Charged: Jackery's Spring Sale Delivers Its Lowest Prices Ever
FREMONT, Calif., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is here and so are the plans that come with it. From finally tackling the driveway to packing for that long-awaited camping trip or simply hitting the road, it's go time. The only question: is your power ready to keep up?
Available now through March 31, Jackery is holding its biggest spring sale yet making sure it is - unlocking the lowest prices the brand has ever offered - for a limited time only.
The Life You Want Runs on Clean Power
Gas generators had their moment, but they weren't built for how we live today. Bulky, noisy, and fuel-dependent, they're made occasional use, not the everyday moments that matter.
Today's plans look different. Whether it's a quiet campsite, a backyard project, a road trip, or a workday at home, power should be seamless - there when you need it, without disruptions.
That's where Jackery comes in. Delivering reliable, portable power without the noise, fumes, or maintenance, it's designed to move with you indoors or out, at a moment's notice.
The Best Jackery Deals of Spring 2026
Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus - $2,699 (37% off), available at Jackery and Amazon Introducing the one that redefines portable power. The Explorer 5000 Plus is Jackery's most powerful portable power station, and right now, it's available lowest price in the brand's history. For homeowners who've been considering backup power, this is the perfect moment to act. With a Smart Transfer Switch and full 60kWh modular capability, the 5000 Plus can do something no gas generator ever could: save you money. By charging when electricity rates are low and drawing from stored power when prices spike - a strategy called peak shaving - homeowners and EV drives can recoup up to $11,800 a year in energy costs. This isn't just emergency hardware. It's a smarter, year-round way to power your home. On its own, the 5000 Plus is also a powerhouse portable station ready to tackle the biggest projects and elevate every adventure. Jackery Explorer 300 - $189 on Amazon (27% off) Every adventure doesn't have to be epic. Sometimes it's a tailgate, a beach day, or a weekend trip - just a phone and a Bluetooth speaker that need to stay charged. The Explorer 300 Bundle is built for those moments: small enough to go anywhere, powerful enough to make them count. Compact. Solar-ready. Ready when you are, invisible when you're not.
Introducing the one that redefines portable power. The Explorer 5000 Plus is Jackery's most powerful portable power station, and right now, it's available lowest price in the brand's history.
For homeowners who've been considering backup power, this is the perfect moment to act. With a Smart Transfer Switch and full 60kWh modular capability, the 5000 Plus can do something no gas generator ever could: save you money. By charging when electricity rates are low and drawing from stored power when prices spike - a strategy called peak shaving - homeowners and EV drives can recoup up to $11,800 a year in energy costs.
This isn't just emergency hardware. It's a smarter, year-round way to power your home. On its own, the 5000 Plus is also a powerhouse portable station ready to tackle the biggest projects and elevate every adventure.
Jackery Explorer 300 - $189 on Amazon (27% off)
Every adventure doesn't have to be epic. Sometimes it's a tailgate, a beach day, or a weekend trip - just a phone and a Bluetooth speaker that need to stay charged. The Explorer 300 Bundle is built for those moments: small enough to go anywhere, powerful enough to make them count.
Compact. Solar-ready. Ready when you are, invisible when you're not.
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