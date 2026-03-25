Royal Medical Services Receives 2025 Medical Capacity Project

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) -- The Royal Medical Services (RMS) on Wednesday received the 2025 Operational Capacity Project, implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).Talking at the handover ceremony, RMS Director General, Brig. Gen. Sahel Hammouri, said the Japanese grant reflects the depth of partnership and international cooperation in support of Jordan's healthcare sector, adding that it will "significantly" strengthen the work of RMS hospitals and enhance the quality and efficiency of care provided.He reiterated the RMS's "continued" commitment to its national and humanitarian mission of delivering comprehensive and high-quality medical care.In turn, Japanese Ambassador Hideki Asari said the project will help bolster the RMS's capacity to address challenges facing Jordan's health sector and contribute to improving the quality of medical and treatment services provided to patients and visitors, expressing his satisfaction with the cooperation.UNOPS representative Suela Krifsa said the project handed over "vital new" equipment, which is essential to strengthening access to healthcare services for beneficiaries, which comes through a "long-term" partnership with the Government of Japan in support of the RMS.Funded by the Japanese government, the project included X-ray machines, dialysis units, operating tables, hospital beds, and electrocardiogram devices to enhance the operational capacity of the RMS.