Quizbiz To Host FREE Virtual Quizzes Starting This Sunday, March 29Th And Throughout April

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) At a time when things feel a little unsettled across the UAE, sometimes it's the simplest things that help: a bit of laughter, a shared moment, and a chance to switch off for an hour. With that in mind, homegrown QuizBiz is bringing back a familiar favourite, hosting FREE virtual quiz nights for teams of all ages, kicking off on Sunday, March 29th at 7pm and continuing throughout April.

Hosted by QuizBiz's Graham Chambers, the virtual quiz promises an entertaining evening of general knowledge, geography, movies, music, pop culture and plenty of surprise questions along the way. Participants will join via a Zoom link, playing from their laptop or tablet while submitting answers live through the SpeedQuizzing app on their mobile phone, creating the same fast-paced, competitive atmosphere QuizBiz is known for at its in-person quiz nights.

And to keep things interesting, teams won't just be playing for bragging rights. Thanks to generous support from venue partners, including McCafferty's Wafi, Solutions Leisure, McGettigan's Factory The Palm and Rags to Riches Restaurant, a selection of prizes will be up for grabs for the top teams. Rewards include brunch experiences for four, dining nights out and F&B vouchers across some of Dubai's favourite venues. Spaces are limited to ensure the quiz runs smoothly, with the first 150 teams able to join, so participants are encouraged to log in early to secure their spot.

Designed to be enjoyed from the comfort of your sofa, these online quizzes are all about bringing people together, whether you're playing with friends, family, or challenging loved ones from afar, for a feel-good evening of friendly competition and a little well-needed distraction.

Virtual SpeedQuiz by QuizBizStarting on Sunday, 29 March at 7:00PM (UAE Time) and going for the full month of AprilOnline via Zoom, with answers submitted live through the SpeedQuizzing appFree entryThe Zoom link will be shared via the QuizBiz website and community channels ahead of the quizA range of prizes including brunches, dining experiences and F&B vouchers from participating Dubai venues