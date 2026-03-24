School Transport Refunds: Some UAE Parents Delay Payments As Learning Continues Online

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As parents in the UAE continue to navigate the finer details of online schooling for their children amidst ongoing regional unrest, many are turning their attention to a pressing concern: school transportation.

While some of them have decided to forego their places on buses for the upcoming year, others are asking whether they will get a refund for the money they already paid.

Schools in the UAE switched to online education on Monday, March 2, following Iran's attacks on Gulf states, including the UAE, during the US-Israel-Iran war.

The measure was extended until Friday, March 6, before authorities announced an early spring break.

On Monday, March 23, many students returned to class online, a measure set to continue for two weeks until April 6. With uncertainty lingering over when classrooms will fully reopen, parents are now reassessing their transportation commitments and weighing financial risks.

For some parents, the decision to delay payment comes down to a lack of clarity. Dubai parent Husna Javad has two children aged 13 and seven using bus transportation.

Her children, who attend an Indian-curriculum school, will start their new academic year on April 6. “We received an email last week from the transport provider asking us to register to keep our place on the bus,” she said. “However, when I tried to register, it took me to the payment link. Given how uncertain conditions are, I don't want to cough up a lump sum amount on bus transportation as of now, especially since we have no clear idea when schools will reopen. The email says that we risk losing our place, but that is a risk I am willing to take given the current scenario.”

Similarly, Abu Dhabi resident Amina had planned to start school transportation for her six-year-old daughter Huda this term but has since decided against it.

“I recently got a job and won't be able to do pick-ups and drop-offs," she said. “So I had registered for bus service for the third term. Luckily, I had not paid for it. Now, I have decided not to pay until I have more clarity on when children will go back to school.”

Possibility of refunds

For other parents who have paid for the service upfront, the financial stakes are higher. Father of three, Mohammed Salim, is questioning whether he will get a refund on his bus fees.

“Our school only allows us a yearly payment of the bus fees,” he said. “I paid Dh10,000 each for all three of my children in September last year. Since the beginning of March, they have not used the bus service. I think I am eligible for a refund for the rest of the term for my children if online school continues. I have emailed the provider addressing the issue, but I have not heard back from them yet.”

He said that he was confident the bus provider would come back with a suitable solution. “During the pandemic, when there was a lockdown, which incidentally also happened in March, our provider had refunded the money for the rest of the year,” he said. “So I am sure they will do something similar this time around as well.”

Another parent, who did not wish to be identified, said that she had emailed the bus provider but was yet to hear back from them. “I emailed them during the spring break,” she said. “If I don't get a response in the coming week, I will approach KHDA and see if I can lodge a complaint.”