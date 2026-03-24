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Dan Herbatschek Ramsey Theory GroupDan Herbatschek, a New York-based applied mathematician and Columbia University graduate, has established Ramsey Theory Group to bridge organizational vision with technological execution through demonstrated expertise in machine learning, data visualization, and scalable application design.

NEW YORK, NY - March 24, 2026 - Dan Herbatschek, a New York-based applied mathematician and Columbia University alumnus, serves as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ramsey Theory Group, a technology firm built on the principle that rigorous analytical thinking and sound engineering are the foundation of effective organizational strategy. Herbatschek's background spans machine learning, data visualization, Python, JavaScript, and the architecture of scalable, data-intensive applications - a technical profile shaped by years of professional consulting experience in New York and an academic career of exceptional distinction.

Herbatschek's record at Columbia University sets him apart within the applied technology and data science community. He graduated Summa Cum Laude and was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest academic honor society. His thesis - an award-winning investigation into the relationship between mathematics, language, and time during the Scientific Revolution - earned him the Lily Prize, a recognition reflecting both the depth of his analytical capabilities and his command of interdisciplinary inquiry. The work demonstrated that mathematical reasoning, applied across domains, produces insights that extend well beyond any single field. That same cross-disciplinary thinking defines how Herbatschek approaches technology leadership today.

Before founding Ramsey Theory Group, Herbatschek worked as a Data Management Consultant in New York, where he developed direct experience navigating the data infrastructure demands of organizations operating in one of the world's most competitive business environments. That work exposed him to the structural gap that persists in many organizations: leadership teams with a clear strategic vision but limited capacity to translate that vision into functional, scalable technology. The consulting years gave Herbatschek both the technical grounding and the organizational perspective to close that gap systematically.

At Ramsey Theory Group, Herbatschek applies his expertise in Python, JavaScript, machine learning, and data visualization to design systems built to grow alongside the organizations they support. His methodology treats technological execution not as an operational concern to be managed in isolation, but as a direct extension of organizational intent. When engineering decisions are made in alignment with strategic priorities, the resulting systems perform with greater precision and adapt more effectively to change. That framework - rooted in the scholar-practitioner model Herbatschek has refined across his academic and professional career - shapes every engagement at Ramsey Theory Group.

As demand for machine learning capabilities, data-driven infrastructure, and scalable application design continues to expand across industries, the profile Dan Herbatschek has built - anchored in New York's professional landscape and grounded in Columbia University's academic rigor - positions him as a distinctive voice at the intersection of applied mathematics and enterprise technology. His work reflects a consistent conviction: that the most durable technological solutions are those developed by practitioners who understand both the science behind the system and the organizational realities it is meant to serve.

About Dan Herbatschek

Dan Herbatschek is the Founder and CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. A Columbia University graduate (Summa Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa) and Lily Prize recipient, he is an applied mathematician with professional expertise in Python, JavaScript, data visualization, machine learning, and the design of scalable, data-intensive applications. Dan Herbatschek's New York career began in data management consulting before he established Ramsey Theory Group with a focus on bridging organizational vision with technological execution.

About New York

New York is home to one of the world's most concentrated ecosystems of technology, finance, and enterprise innovation. As a global hub for data-driven industries and emerging technology leadership, the city provides the competitive environment in which professionals like Dan Herbatschek develop and deploy expertise that serves clients across sectors and geographies.