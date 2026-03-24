A Powerful Call To Return To Truth, Humility, And Authentic Spiritual Living

A compelling and thought-provoking new release, Who Is Running the Church, Fear or Faith?: False Works or Hope, Lies or Truth by Cynthia Butler, is igniting important conversations within faith communities. With honesty, conviction, and spiritual insight, Butler confronts some of the most pressing questions facing today's church, urging believers to reflect on whether their faith is rooted in truth-or influenced by fear, performance, and cultural pressure.

Written with the sole intention of glorifying God, not self, this powerful work examines the growing tension between the church and the world. Butler highlights a concerning reality: while the world increasingly adopts the appearance of spirituality, the church, in some cases, risks imitating worldly values. This reversal, she argues, has led to confusion, weakened faith, and a departure from the foundational truths of Scripture.

At the heart of the book lies a simple yet profound question: Who is truly leading the church today-fear or faith? Through direct and heartfelt reflections, Butler challenges readers to examine their own beliefs, practices, and motivations. She emphasizes that faith was never meant to be performative or rooted in empty traditions, but instead grounded in a genuine relationship with the one true and living God.

Drawing from Scripture and personal observation, Butler calls for a return to humility and service. She suggests that when believers shift their focus away from self-promotion and back toward God, true spiritual power can be restored.“If we humble ourselves,” she implies,“evil itself would begin to tremble.” This message resonates deeply in a time when many are seeking clarity, authenticity, and purpose in their spiritual lives.

One of the most impactful elements of the book is its willingness to address difficult and often unspoken questions within the church. Butler advocates for openness and honesty, insisting that no believer should feel less faithful simply for seeking understanding. She reminds readers that faith should invite questions, not silence them.

A particularly striking moment in the book centers around a sincere question from a believer:“Why didn't I fall when someone prayed for me?” This question becomes symbolic of a broader issue-the confusion that arises when spiritual experiences are misunderstood or misrepresented. Butler uses this example to encourage discernment, urging readers to seek truth over spectacle and substance over appearance.

Who Is Running the Church, Fear or Faith? is more than a critique-it is a call to action. It challenges individuals, leaders, and communities to realign their faith with biblical truth and to embrace a more authentic, grounded walk with God. Butler's message is both urgent and hopeful, reminding readers that it is never too late to return to a solid spiritual foundation.

Perfect for believers, church leaders, and anyone seeking deeper understanding, this book offers clarity in a time of confusion and encouragement in a time of doubt. Cynthia Butler's voice is bold yet compassionate, making this a must-read for those ready to confront hard truths and rediscover the power of genuine faith.