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North Korea Vows Nuclear Deterrent Will “Never Change”
(MENAFN) North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un declared that his country will not alter its position as a nuclear-armed state, emphasizing that this status "will never change," according to reports released Tuesday.
During remarks delivered on the final day of a key parliamentary session, Kim stressed plans to further strengthen what he described as the nation’s defensive nuclear capabilities. He highlighted the importance of maintaining a rapid and accurate readiness posture to counter what he called growing strategic threats affecting both national and regional stability.
He stated that North Korea "will continue to solidify its status as a nuclear weapons state...while aggressively staging campaigns to crush any provocations by hostile forces," reinforcing a commitment to expanding its deterrence efforts.
In the same address, Kim formally designated South Korea as the country’s principal enemy, warning of "merciless consequences" should Seoul engage in actions perceived as hostile. He also made clear that Pyongyang intends to completely dismiss and disengage from the South, asserting that it has recognized it "as the most hostile nation and will thoroughly ignore and disregard it through the clearest remarks and actions."
According to reports, this stance aligns with anticipated legal changes following directives issued in 2024 to redefine South Korea’s status in North Korea’s legal framework.
Kim further criticized the United States, accusing it of global “state terrorism and aggression,” in comments seemingly tied to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. He indicated that Pyongyang aims to take on a stronger role in opposing Washington on the international stage.
Without directly naming Donald Trump, Kim added that whether rivals “choose confrontation or peaceful coexistence is up to them, and we are prepared to respond to any choice.”
During remarks delivered on the final day of a key parliamentary session, Kim stressed plans to further strengthen what he described as the nation’s defensive nuclear capabilities. He highlighted the importance of maintaining a rapid and accurate readiness posture to counter what he called growing strategic threats affecting both national and regional stability.
He stated that North Korea "will continue to solidify its status as a nuclear weapons state...while aggressively staging campaigns to crush any provocations by hostile forces," reinforcing a commitment to expanding its deterrence efforts.
In the same address, Kim formally designated South Korea as the country’s principal enemy, warning of "merciless consequences" should Seoul engage in actions perceived as hostile. He also made clear that Pyongyang intends to completely dismiss and disengage from the South, asserting that it has recognized it "as the most hostile nation and will thoroughly ignore and disregard it through the clearest remarks and actions."
According to reports, this stance aligns with anticipated legal changes following directives issued in 2024 to redefine South Korea’s status in North Korea’s legal framework.
Kim further criticized the United States, accusing it of global “state terrorism and aggression,” in comments seemingly tied to ongoing tensions in the Middle East. He indicated that Pyongyang aims to take on a stronger role in opposing Washington on the international stage.
Without directly naming Donald Trump, Kim added that whether rivals “choose confrontation or peaceful coexistence is up to them, and we are prepared to respond to any choice.”
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