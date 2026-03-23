Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline 2026: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Incyte Corp, LEO Pharma, Asana Biosciences, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Innovaderm Research

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(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Chronic Hand Eczema pipeline constitutes 5+ key companies continuously working towards developing 5+ Chronic Hand Eczema treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Chronic Hand Eczema Market.

The Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Chronic Hand Eczema treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Chronic Hand Eczema companies working in the treatment market are Incyte Corp, LEO Pharma, Asana BioSciences, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Innovaderm Research, Novartis, Basilea Pharmaceutica, and others, are developing therapies for the Chronic Hand Eczema treatment



Emerging Chronic Hand Eczema therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Ruxolitinib cream, Delgocitinib, ASN002, ARQ-252, Acitretin, Pimecrolimus Cream, alitretinoin, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Chronic Hand Eczema market in the coming years.

In March 2026, LEO Pharma Inc., a global leader in medical dermatology, has announced the launch of its new direct-to-consumer (DTC) multichannel campaign,“It's GO time,” for ANZUPGO® (delgocitinib) cream the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE). The initiative is designed to raise awareness about CHE, strengthen brand visibility, and encourage eligible patients to consult their healthcare providers about ANZUPGO.

In August 2025, Delgocitinib is a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that works by inhibiting the JAK-STAT signaling pathway, which is known to play a significant role in the development of chronic inflammatory skin disorders. Its approval was based on results from two randomized, double-blind Phase 3 clinical trials-DELTA 1 (NCT04871711) and DELTA 2 (NCT04872101). These studies included adults with moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) who had either responded inadequately to topical corticosteroids or were not suitable candidates for such treatments.

In July 2025, The US FDA has announced the approval of delgocitinib cream (Anzupgo; LEO Pharma Inc.) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) who have shown inadequate response to previous topical corticosteroids or for whom such treatments are not recommended. This approval positions delgocitinib as the first and only FDA-approved therapy specifically indicated for this patient population.

In March 2025, Delgocitinib cream is currently being investigated in the U.S. and other regions. Approved in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the UAE under the brand name Anzupgo®, it is used to treat moderate to severe chronic hand eczema (CHE) in adults when topical corticosteroids are ineffective or unsuitable. Delgocitinib is a topical pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that targets the JAK-STAT signaling pathway, crucial in the development of CHE. The condition involves skin barrier dysfunction, skin inflammation, and changes to the skin microbiome.

In February 2025, LEO Pharma A/S, a global leader in medical dermatology, announced positive top-line results for the primary endpoint from the double-blind phase of its Phase 3 DELTA China trial. The study evaluated Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) 20mg/g cream, a topical pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, for the potential treatment of moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) in Chinese adolescents and adults (12 years and older) who do not respond adequately to or are unsuitable for topical corticosteroids.

In September 2024, LEO Pharma Inc. garnered attention with two significant announcements. Firstly, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for delgocitinib cream 20 mg/g (2%), designed for adults experiencing moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE). This development is particularly important for patients who have not had favorable responses to topical corticosteroids or for those for whom such treatments are inappropriate. In September 2024, LEO Pharma A/S announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Anzupgo® (delgocitinib) cream. This approval provides a new treatment option for adult patients with moderate to severe Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) in Europe, particularly where conventional corticosteroid therapies have been ineffective. These two announcements highlight LEO Pharma's continued leadership in medical dermatology and represent a significant advancement in enhancing care for individuals suffering from chronic hand eczema.

Chronic Hand Eczema Overview

Chronic hand eczema, also known as hand dermatitis, is a long-lasting inflammatory skin condition that causes red, itchy, and inflamed skin on the hands. It is often triggered by exposure to irritants such as soaps, chemicals, or allergens, and can also be exacerbated by frequent hand washing or stress. Symptoms include dryness, cracking, swelling, and sometimes blisters. Chronic hand eczema can significantly impact daily activities due to discomfort and skin damage. Treatment typically includes moisturizing, avoiding triggers, and using topical steroids or other medications to reduce inflammation and manage symptoms.

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Emerging Chronic Hand Eczema Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Ruxolitinib cream: Incyte Corp

Delgocitinib: LEO Pharma

ASN002: Asana BioSciences

ARQ-252: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Acitretin: Innovaderm Research

Pimecrolimus Cream: Novartis alitretinoin: Basilea Pharmaceutica

Chronic Hand Eczema Route of Administration

Chronic Hand Eczema pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Chronic Hand Eczema Molecule Type

Chronic Hand Eczema Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Chronic Hand Eczema Assessment by Product Type

Chronic Hand Eczema By Stage and Product Type

Chronic Hand Eczema Assessment by Route of Administration

Chronic Hand Eczema By Stage and Route of Administration

Chronic Hand Eczema Assessment by Molecule Type Chronic Hand Eczema by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Chronic Hand Eczema Report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Chronic Hand Eczema product details are provided in the report. Download the Chronic Hand Eczema pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Chronic Hand Eczema therapies

Some of the key companies in the Chronic Hand Eczema Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Chronic Hand Eczema are - GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, and others.

Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline Analysis:

The Chronic Hand Eczema pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Hand Eczema with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Hand Eczema Treatment.

Chronic Hand Eczema key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Hand Eczema Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Hand Eczema market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Chronic Hand Eczema drugs and therapies

Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence, Innovative Treatments, Unmet Medical Need, Patient Awareness, are some of the important factors that are fueling the Chronic Hand Eczema Market.

Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline Market Barriers

However, High Treatment Costs, Side Effects, Market Competition, Limited Awareness, Regulatory Challenges, and other factors are creating obstacles in the Chronic Hand Eczema Market growth.

Scope of Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Chronic Hand Eczema Companies: Incyte Corp, LEO Pharma, Asana BioSciences, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Innovaderm Research, Novartis, Basilea Pharmaceutica, and others

Key Chronic Hand Eczema Therapies: Ruxolitinib cream, Delgocitinib, ASN002, ARQ-252, Acitretin, Pimecrolimus Cream, alitretinoin, and others

Chronic Hand Eczema Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Hand Eczema current marketed and Chronic Hand Eczema emerging therapies Chronic Hand Eczema Market Dynamics: Chronic Hand Eczema market drivers and Chronic Hand Eczema market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Hand Eczema Report Introduction

2. Chronic Hand Eczema Executive Summary

3. Chronic Hand Eczema Overview

4. Chronic Hand Eczema- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Chronic Hand Eczema Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Chronic Hand Eczema Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Chronic Hand Eczema Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Chronic Hand Eczema Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Chronic Hand Eczema Preclinical Stage Products

10. Chronic Hand Eczema Therapeutics Assessment

11. Chronic Hand Eczema Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Chronic Hand Eczema Key Companies

14. Chronic Hand Eczema Key Products

15. Chronic Hand Eczema Unmet Needs

16. Chronic Hand Eczema Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Chronic Hand Eczema Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Chronic Hand Eczema Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.