Public Transport Demonstrates Resilience Amid Crisis

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Despite the ongoing regional tensions that have disrupted international air travel and prompted widespread staycations, Qatar's integrated public transport network continues to function with clockwork precision, ensuring residents and visitors enjoy seamless mobility during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The escalation in the Middle East, including temporary airspace restrictions and limited flight operations by Qatar Airways at least until March 28, has forced many families to cancel overseas plans.

Yet, this shift has only underscored the strength of the domestic transport system, which has absorbed the surge in local demand without a single major delay or service interruption.

Mowasalat (Karwa) and Qatar Rail have maintained full operations throughout the Ramadan-to-Eid period, running from February 18 to March 22 under specially adjusted timetables tailored to holiday travel patterns. The Doha Metro, a cornerstone of the network, runs from 5.30am to 1.30am Saturday through Thursday and from 9.30am to 1.30am on Fridays. The Lusail Tram extends even later, operating until 2am on weekdays and matching the Metro's Friday schedule. These extended hours have proven invaluable for late-night family gatherings, mall visits, and Eid prayers.

Metrolink feeder buses, which connect seamlessly with metro stations, have also been upgraded. Services now commence 30 minutes later than standard schedules but continue until 1:30am, offering convenient last-mile connectivity across the capital. In a welcome Eid gesture, the new Metrolink Route M102, linking Msheireb Metro Station through the New Slata area, operates at a brisk 15-minute frequency and is completely free of charge. Route M120 has been rerouted for direct service between Al Matar Al Qadeem Metro Station (Shelter 3) and the Al Hilal area, easing congestion on popular routes.

Karwa buses, known for their air-conditioned comfort and electric fleet, have maintained high-frequency services to key destinations including shopping malls, mosques, and residential districts. Real-time updates via the Karwa Journey Planner app and the 24/7 customer service line (44588888) have helped commuters navigate peak periods smoothly. Officials note that ridership has risen steadily during the holiday, yet punctuality remains above 98 percent, a testament to proactive planning and robust infrastructure.

The system's efficiency shines even brighter against the backdrop of regional uncertainty. While air travel faces constraints, ground transport has remained untouched, providing a safe, affordable and eco-friendly alternative.

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Families who once planned international trips now rely on the Metro to reach Doha Festival City or Mall of Qatar for Eid bazaars, children's activities and special promotions.

“This Eid feels quieter, but the reliable Metro and buses let us focus on what matters, family and safety here at home,” said resident Touba Karam, echoing the sentiments of many who have embraced local celebrations.

Qatar's public transport has long been hailed as one of the most advanced in the region, integrating state-of-the-art rail with extensive bus networks to serve a diverse population. During Eid, the emphasis on accessibility is evident: priority seating for families, women and the elderly, fully equipped stations with prayer facilities, and clear signage in multiple languages ensure an inclusive experience.

The Ministry of Transport and Mowasalat have coordinated closely to prioritise safety and comfort. Enhanced cleaning protocols, additional security presence at major stations, and real-time monitoring have kept the network running smoothly. With the Eid public sector holiday extending until March 23, authorities expect continued high usage as residents explore parks, corniche areas and cultural venues via public transport.

This resilience highlights Qatar's commitment to sustainable urban mobility. By encouraging the use of Metro and buses over private vehicles, the system has also eased road congestion during peak festive hours, contributing to cleaner air and a more pleasant holiday atmosphere.

As Eid festivities continue through the weekend, commuters are urged to plan journeys via official apps and allow extra time during prayer hours.

With services set to gradually return to normal post-March 22, Qatar's public transport stands as a pillar of stability, proving that even amid regional challenges, efficient, modern mobility remains a national strength.