Six Injured As Khallari Temple Ropeway Snaps Midway In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Mahasamund, March 22 (IANS) A tragic accident occurred on Sunday at the famous Khallari Temple in Khallari village of Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, leaving at least six devotees injured.

The incident occurred when the cable of the ropeway suddenly snapped, sending the trolley plummeting approximately 200 feet.

According to police officials, there were six devotees in the ropeway compartment at the time of the accident, turning a routine pilgrimage into a scene of chaos and panic among visitors at the site. The violent jolt upon impact caused injuries to the passengers inside the trolley.

Five devotees received wounds, some of them severe, as the compartment crashed down. Immediate response came from bystanders, temple authorities, and local police, who launched rescue and relief efforts without delay.

First aid was provided on the spot before the injured individuals were shifted to the District Hospital in Mahasamund for further medical care and ongoing treatment.

Authorities from the administration and police reached the location under the jurisdiction of Khallari Police Station to evaluate the circumstances and coordinate operations.

As a safety measure, the ropeway service was halted immediately and remained suspended to prevent any additional risks. Early inquiries point towards a technical failure as the probable reason behind the cable snap, though a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and assess any lapses in maintenance or operational protocols, the police officials said.

The Khallari Temple, a popular religious spot drawing devotees regularly, relies on the ropeway to ease access for pilgrims, especially during peak times.

Officials have assured that comprehensive checks will be conducted before considering the resumption of operations.

The community and temple management expressed relief that no lives were lost in the incident, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Local residents and visitors voiced shock over the sudden turn of events, urging stricter oversight of mechanical installations at such spiritually significant locations to avoid future tragedies.