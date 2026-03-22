3 WWE Stars Who Could Challenge Randy Orton In Cody Rhodes' Absence On Smackdown

With Cody Rhodes absent, Randy Orton's heel turn leaves a void. Here are three WWE stars who could step up against The Viper, shaping SmackDown's storyline ahead of WrestleMania 42.

Sami Zayn has endured a difficult stretch in recent weeks. He lost to Aleister Black in singles competition and clashed backstage with Cody Rhodes before the champion's absence. WWE has hinted at a heel turn for Zayn, and stepping up to Orton could accelerate that transformation. His attempt to confront The Viper would likely end in defeat, but the fallout could push him fully into villainous territory.

The American rapper has already been involved in Orton's storyline. When Orton turned heel on Cody, Jelly Roll tried to intervene, only to be shoved aside. On the latest SmackDown, he again confronted Orton backstage, urging him to reconsider his actions.

Currently feuding with Kit Wilson, Jelly Roll could move into Orton's orbit once that rivalry concludes. His involvement would add a unique dynamic, blending celebrity presence with WWE's ongoing narrative.

SmackDown's General Manager has been forced to step in as Orton's aggression escalates. When Orton attacked Matt Cardona in the main event, Aldis arrived with security to prevent further harm. He was later seen rushing to break up a rooftop brawl between Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu.

If Orton continues endangering superstars, Aldis may be compelled to confront him directly. Such a move would plant seeds for a future showdown, positioning Aldis as a rare authority figure willing to challenge The Viper.