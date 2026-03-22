Ranveer Singh Vs Pawan Kalyan Net Worth: Who Is Richer? Check Here

Ranveer Singh and Pawan Kalyan are clashing at the box office with Dhurandhar 2 and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Amid the buzz, here's a comparison of their net worth and assets.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 and Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh are clashing at the box office, with reports suggesting the former is leading. Amid this buzz, here's a look at their net worth and assets.

First, let's talk about Ranveer Singh. According to media reports, he owns assets worth ₹400 crore. His main income comes from films, for which he charges between ₹30 and ₹50 crore. He also earns well from brand endorsements and investments.

Speaking of Ranveer Singh's properties, he owns a luxury quadplex in Mumbai's Sagar Resham building in Bandra, reportedly worth ₹119 crore. He also has a ₹22 crore holiday villa in Alibag, along with other properties in Prabhadevi and other areas of Mumbai.Ranveer Singh's wife is Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood's top actresses. Deepika has been part of many blockbuster films. She is the only actress to have delivered three films that crossed the ₹1000 crore mark.Talking about South superstar Pawan Kalyan, he is the owner of assets worth ₹165 crore. He has immovable assets worth ₹118.36 crore and movable assets of ₹46.17 crore. His biggest source of income is films. Besides this, he earns a hefty amount from brand endorsements, real estate investments, and other ventures.Pawan Kalyan owns a magnificent bungalow in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills, which is reportedly worth ₹15 crore. Apart from this, he has splendid properties in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bengaluru. He also owns a farmhouse where he likes to spend his time.

Pawan Kalyan has been married three times. His third wife's name is Anna Lezhneva. According to media reports, Anna has a hotel business in Singapore, from which she earns crores.