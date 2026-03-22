South Korean President Lee Vows Thorough Probe Into Daejeon Car Parts Plant Fire

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, March 22 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said the government will thoroughly investigate the cause of a large-scale fire at a car parts plant in the central city of Daejeon and prepare fundamental measures to prevent similar tragedies.

Lee made the pledge hours after visiting the site to inspect relief efforts and meet with bereaved families and victims. The fire, which broke out Friday afternoon, left 14 people dead and 60 others injured, including two firefighters, according to fire authorities.

"The government will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and prepare fundamental measures to prevent such tragedies," Lee wrote on the social media platform X.

He vowed to provide full support for victims and their families, saying the government will appoint an on-site chief to maintain an emergency response system and provide regular updates to bereaved families, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We will also ensure the participation of bereaved families in the investigation process as much as possible and reflect their views," he said.

Lee also said the government will consider covering urgent expenses first and later seek reimbursement through relevant agencies to ensure prompt and practical support for those affected.

"The government will thoroughly investigate the cause of the incident and prepare fundamental measures to prevent such tragedies," Lee wrote on the social media platform X.

He vowed to provide full support for victims and their families, saying the government will appoint an on-site chief to maintain an emergency response system and provide regular updates to bereaved families.

"We will also ensure the participation of bereaved families in the investigation process as much as possible and reflect their views," he said.

Lee also said the government will consider covering urgent expenses first and later seek reimbursement through relevant agencies to ensure prompt and practical support for those affected.

During the visit to the site, Lee was briefed on the casualties and ongoing disaster response, and urged fire authorities to take measures to prevent additional safety incidents, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.

Lee also met with bereaved families and instructed authorities to provide regular updates on the cause of the fire and relief efforts and visited a nearby hospital to meet with those injured in the incident.