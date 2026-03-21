Bribery In SSU Offices: One Of Suspects Posts ₴988,000 In Bail And Is Released

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Suspilne reported this, citing the suspect's lawyer, Maksym Boiko.

“A guarantor paid the bail. This is a legal entity where he was employed until recently. He was released from custody yesterday,” the lawyer noted.

According to the investigation, a resident of the Rivne region (a civilian representative of one of the companies) helped identify that the deputy heads of the SSU in Kyiv and the Rivne region demanded bribes.

The report also states that only one of the three suspects remains in custody-Ihor Brika, the deputy head of the SSU in the Rivne region, who was also arrested and faces a bail of ₴998,000. His lawyer, Olena Kononets, told Suspilne that since the money has not yet been paid, they have filed an appeal.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an intermediary, the deputy head of the SSU Main Directorate in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, and the deputy head of the SSU Directorate in the Rivne region, who were attempting to establish an illegal network in the Rivne region.

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The organizers of the criminal scheme, using an intermediary as their representative, demanded $620,000 from the head of a company that held a monopoly in the amber business. In exchange for this sum, the suspects promised the businessman that they would close the criminal case that had previously been opened against his company.

The officials and the intermediary were detained while receiving $250,000 in an illegal benefit for falsifying criminal proceedings and $22,100 for facilitating amber extraction.

Photo: Suspilne News/Ivan Antypenko