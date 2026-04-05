NBO And Ooredoo Fintech Signs A Memorandum Of Understanding To Advance Digital Financial Services In Oman

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– The National Bank of Oman (NBO) and Ooredoo Fintech has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to establish a strategic partnership focused on digital financial services and payment solutions in Oman.

The signing ceremony took place at NBO's Head Office in Muscat on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. This partnership marks the start of a joint effort to develop a digital wallet ecosystem and aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by supporting the Sultanate's digital transformation and fostering innovation in a diversified, technology-driven financial sector.

The MoU sets a framework for both parties to explore collaboration across key areas. These include digital wallet ecosystem development, payment services and settlement arrangements, banking and financial infrastructure support, joint initiatives in digital financial services, and other mutually agreed financial technology initiatives.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Yahya Al Jabri, Assistant General Manager and Head of Global Transaction Banking at NBO, said,“This MoU reflects our continued focus on advancing innovation in Oman's financial services sector. Through our collaboration with Ooredoo Fintech, we aim to explore solutions that support the growth of digital payments and strengthen the infrastructure needed to deliver efficient financial services.”

The MoU outlines a high-level understanding between the two parties to cooperate as strategic partners and identify mutually beneficial opportunities. Specific terms and initiatives will be defined in separate agreements. Through this agreement, NBO and Ooredoo Fintech aim to support the growth of financial technology and digital payments in the Sultanate and strengthen the wider financial services ecosystem for corporates and fintechs.