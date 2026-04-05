Akshay Kumar Says He Still Falls For Wife Twinkle Khanna Daily

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar gave a glimpse of a light-hearted moment with wife Twinkle Khanna, revealing that he still“falls for her every day.”

Sharing a throwback video from their luxury getaway in the Maldives, the actor wrote on his social media,“I fall for her daily... sometimes after an elbow #Throwback.”

In the video, Akshay and Twinkle are seen walking hand-in-hand along a wooden pathway surrounded by clear blue waters at the property where they were put up.

The couple appears relaxed as they enjoy a quiet stroll, but in a playful moment, Twinkle is seen nudging Akshay in the chest with her elbow, catching him off guard, adding a humorous twist.

Recently, Twinkle Khanna had recalled the moment when Akshay Kumar dropped her beloved hat into the Maldivian sea during their last trip to Maldives.

The actress, through her social media post, had shared a humorous glimpse from their previous vacation.

Sharing the video clip, she wrote,“Throwback to our last trip with stunning views, incredible food, and thanks to Mr. K, some chaos. I tried slowing down and delegated the underwater to him, and this is the 'masterpiece' we got. He also dropped my beloved hat into the sea. Couldn't pull rabbits out of a wet hat, but I did manage a few dolphins.”

Talking about Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, the couple got married in January 2001.

For the uninitiated, Twinkle is the daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and actor Dimple Kapadia.

Akshay and Twinkle are parents to two children, Aarav and Nitara.

–IANS

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