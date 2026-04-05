Malavika Manoj's Nickname In 'Habeebi' Is 'Nilavu Pulla': Meera Kathiravan

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 5 (IANS) Critically acclaimed director Meera Kathiravan has now disclosed that actress Malavika Manoj, who plays the lead in his eagerly awaited romantic drama 'Habeebi', plays a character called Nilofer Nisha in the film and that her nickname in the romantic drama is 'Nilavu Pulla' (Moon Child).

Speaking about the role Malavika Manoj, who is riding high on the success of her back-to-back films 'Joe' and 'Aan Paavam Polladhadhu', plays in the film, director Meera Kathiravan says,“Malavika Manoj plays a character named Nilofer Nisha and will be fondly addressed by all the characters as 'Nilavu Pulla'. When I wrote the script and developed this character, I wanted someone who could portray a girl from the 90s with variations in appearance across two different time periods. My team and I auditioned more than 200–250 artistes before we came across Malavika Manoj. I felt she was the right choice, especially since the role demanded expressive eyes."

The director further said, "After auditioning her, it was wonderful to see the encouragement from her family and her immense passion for acting. At that time, she had completed work on her Malayalam debut 'Prakasham Paravatte', which hadn't been released yet. Once she joined us, she impressed everyone on set. Since the role relied heavily on expressions and body language rather than dialogues, we were initially curious about how she would handle it. But she delivered a beautiful performance. Everyone who has watched the film has been appreciating her work. Now, the grand success of her films like 'Joe' and 'Aan Paavam Polladhadhu' has added even more strength and reach to 'Habeebi'.”

Sources in the unit say 'Habeebi' will be a heartfelt narrative that portrays the life, culture, and emotional landscape of Tamil Muslims with authenticity and sensitivity. True to the meaning of its title,“My Beloved,” the film will explore themes of love, human connection, and lived experiences.

The film is to be released worldwide by Romeo Pictures Raahul, known for backing both blockbuster entertainers and meaningful content-driven cinema. The film will feature Kasturi Raja (actor Dhanush's dad) in a pivotal role. Music for the film has been composed by Sam C.S.