Korean Air Adds G800 To Samsung Executive Jet Fleet

Korean Air has expanded its private aviation business by adding a new ultra-long-range business jet, responding to growing demand from wealthy clients and corporate executives who increasingly rely on chartered aircraft for international travel, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The airline recently introduced the Gulfstream G800, a next-generation business jet produced by the U.S. manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace. The aircraft arrived in South Korea earlier this month, according to reports from the media outlet Korea Sports Economy.

The G800 can carry up to 13 passengers and offers a longer flight range than the Gulfstream G650ER, allowing for extended nonstop routes between major global cities. This capability makes it particularly attractive for executives who frequently travel between Asia, Europe, and North America.

With the new addition, Korean Air's private fleet now includes five aircraft: the Boeing BBJ 787-8, Boeing BBJ 737-700, Gulfstream G800, Gulfstream G650ER, and the Bombardier Global Express XRS.

Private jet services are typically used by senior corporate leaders for overseas business trips and long-distance travel. For example, Lee Jae-yong, executive chairman of Samsung Electronics, is known to use Korean Air's private jets for international trips.

Among the fleet, the BBJ 787-8 stands out as the largest aircraft, configured with about 39 seats and primarily used for long-haul travel by corporate executives and business delegations.

Notably, Korean Air is currently the only South Korean airline operating a private jet charter business. The company also runs a membership program for frequent users: clients who pay an annual fee of about 700 million won (approximately $474,000) can use private jets for up to 30 hours per year. After that limit, flights cost roughly 4.8 million won per hour for international routes and 2.9 million won per hour for domestic travel.

Without membership, one-time charter flights can cost around 40 million won per hour.

Many companies prefer chartering aircraft rather than owning them due to the extremely high costs of purchase and maintenance. A single private jet can cost hundreds of billions of won, while yearly operating expenses-including pilots, cabin crew, maintenance, and hangar fees-can approach 10 billion won.

For instance, Samsung Group previously owned private aircraft but sold three airplanes and six helicopters to Korean Air in 2015. Since then, the conglomerate has chartered aircraft from the airline when necessary. Meanwhile, SK Group and Hyundai Motor Group each operate two private jets, while LG Group and Hanwha Group each maintain one.

The increasing use of private aviation reflects the global expansion of major corporations. As companies build factories, research centers, and subsidiaries worldwide, executives often need to travel long distances quickly-sometimes visiting several countries in a single day.

Private jets also allow travelers to reach destinations without direct commercial flights, significantly reducing travel time and increasing flexibility.

Industry analysts note that the demand for private aviation is rising worldwide. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global private jet charter market is expected to grow from about $16.3 billion in 2025 to nearly $24 billion by 2030, driven by international business expansion and increasingly complex global supply chains.