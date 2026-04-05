MENAFN - IANS) Miami, April 5 (IANS) Inter Miami CF played its historic home opener at its state-of-the-art new stadium in the heart of Miami. The match resulted in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Austin FC in MLS regular season action.

Captain Lionel Messi and forward Luis Suarez scored the club's historic first goals at Nu Stadium.

The visitors took the lead in the sixth minute with a goal from Guilherme Biro. Inter Miami equalised shortly after with a goal from captain Messi, who notched his-off first goal at Nu Stadium with a precise header from inside the box.

The goal was Messi's fight this regular season while the assist was the first for Homegrown defender Fray this regular season.

The 1-1 scoreline held through the half, but Austin scored again in the 53' to reclaim the lead.

Inter Miami equalised for the final 2-2 scoreline in the 82nd minute. Second-half-substitute Suarez was the one responsible for rescuing the point, scoring from close range following a corner.

The goal was the first for Suarez this season, while Berterame and Silvetti posted their second assists of the regular season.

The 2-2 scoreline would hold through the final whistle for Inter Miami to claim a point at home in its historic opener at Nu Stadium.

"It's clear that for the last 20 to 25 minutes, we took a lot of risks,” head coach Javier Mascherano told reporters post-match. "But we're at home. We're MLS Cup champions, and we have to show it."

With Nu Stadium's first match in the books, Inter Miami are looking to build on the legacy they've already created wthe MLS MLS Cup 2025, 2024 Supporters' Shield and Leagues Cup 2023 titles.

“I think favouriterite part is still to come,” said Mas. "Everything to now has been frankly extremely stressful, the last few months. But I think the culmination of lifting an MLS Cup, us together here in December, would be a great shining cap off to an amazing year.”