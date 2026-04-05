Arya, Gautham Karthik, Manju Warrier-Starrer 'Mr X' Cleared For Release With U/A Certificate

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 5 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Manu Anand's eagerly awaited spy action thriller 'Mr X', featuring actors Arya, Gautham Karthik and Manju Warrier in the lead, for release.

Taking to his X timeline to share the news, actor Arya, who plays one of the leads in the spy thriller, wrote, "We are coming. UA Certified. This April, step into the UNKNOWN hunt begins worldwide. #MrX. Produced by @vineetjaintimes @lakku76. Co-produced by @venkatavmedia.A film by @itsmanuanand."

It may be recalled that the makers had, only on Saturday, announced that the film was to hit screens in April this year.

Director Manu Anand had on Saturday said, "...and finally we are coming! After what felt like eons, 'Mr X' is hitting theatres worldwide this month! I thank each and everyone who worked on the film and supported this endeavour. Hope all you like what we have created! #MrX."

It may be recalled that the film's producer Lakshman Kumar, had in an exclusive interview to IANS, disclosed that the film would be an action thriller that would explore the spy world.

Apart from actors Arya, Gautham Karthik and Manju Warrier, the film will also feature Sarathkumar, Anagha, Athulya, Raiza Wilson and Kaali Venkat among others.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Lakshman Kumar had said,“Mr X is inspired by a number of true incidents. In fact, it has been inspired by five actual threats to the country that were thwarted by the intelligence agencies.”

The film, which has been shot in over 100 days in a number of places in India, also had some portions that were shot in Azerbaijaan, the producer had informed.

“We shot extensively all across the country. We have shot in Rajasthan, Hosur, Chennai, Mysore and Tuticorin among other places. We also had to shoot some sequences in foreign countries. We explored Uganda but we ended up filming those sequences in Azerbaijaan,” he had disclosed.

Directed by Manu Anand, who is best known for his hit film 'FIR', 'Mr X' has music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas and cinematography by Arul Vincent.

Taking to social media to release the first look poster of the film, Manu Anand had said,“With all humility and gratitude in the world, here is the first official poster of Mr X.The game begins. #MrX - Teaser from TODAY.”

The film has editing by Prasanna G K. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Stunt Silva, while art direction for the film has been taken care of by Indulal Kaveed.

The film has been produced by Vineet Jain and S Lakshman Kumar and has been co-produced by A Venkatesh.