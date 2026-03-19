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Qatar Denounces Iranian Attacks on Saudi, UAE Infrastructure
(MENAFN) Qatar on Thursday issued a statement strongly denouncing recent Iranian attacks on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the past two days.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry described the strikes as a clear violation of international law and a serious threat to global energy security, maritime navigation, and the environment.
The ministry stated that the attacks had crossed “all red lines,” highlighting that civilians, civilian infrastructure, and critical facilities were being targeted.
Qatar emphasized the need to protect the region from the fallout of these attacks and called for urgent de-escalation to restore both regional and international stability.
The ministry also reiterated Doha’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, expressing support for any measures these Gulf states take to protect their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.
Regional tensions have escalated since Israel and the US carried out joint strikes against Iran on February 28, reportedly resulting in approximately 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, further heightening instability in the region.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry described the strikes as a clear violation of international law and a serious threat to global energy security, maritime navigation, and the environment.
The ministry stated that the attacks had crossed “all red lines,” highlighting that civilians, civilian infrastructure, and critical facilities were being targeted.
Qatar emphasized the need to protect the region from the fallout of these attacks and called for urgent de-escalation to restore both regional and international stability.
The ministry also reiterated Doha’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, expressing support for any measures these Gulf states take to protect their sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.
Regional tensions have escalated since Israel and the US carried out joint strikes against Iran on February 28, reportedly resulting in approximately 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Iran has launched drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, further heightening instability in the region.
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