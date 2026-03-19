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Turkey Warns Regional Instability Threatens Syria’s Recovery
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Wednesday urged that Syria be shielded from the wider instability sparked by ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran, cautioning that the growing turmoil threatens Syria’s recovery, according to reports.
Speaking at a UN Security Council session on the Middle East, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz, praised the Syrian government for efforts to keep the country out of the regional conflict, saying it was "essential to keep Syria insulated from these tensions."
He highlighted the spillover effects of Israeli strikes on Lebanon, which have internally displaced over one million people and forced more than 100,000, mostly Syrians, to cross back into Syria.
“In the face of this large-scale population movement, it is of utmost importance that UN entities, in particular UNHCR and OCHA, continue to provide necessary support to the Syrian government,” Yildiz added.
The ambassador also called on Israel to withdraw from the southern Syrian buffer zone and areas it has occupied since December 8, 2024, emphasizing that stability in southern Syria must align with the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement and respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Yildiz further warned against neglecting counterterrorism efforts, noting that the ISIS (Daesh) threat must be closely monitored amid heightened regional instability. He stressed that Syria should receive support to strengthen its counterterrorism capabilities as a member of the global coalition against the group.
Speaking at a UN Security Council session on the Middle East, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz, praised the Syrian government for efforts to keep the country out of the regional conflict, saying it was "essential to keep Syria insulated from these tensions."
He highlighted the spillover effects of Israeli strikes on Lebanon, which have internally displaced over one million people and forced more than 100,000, mostly Syrians, to cross back into Syria.
“In the face of this large-scale population movement, it is of utmost importance that UN entities, in particular UNHCR and OCHA, continue to provide necessary support to the Syrian government,” Yildiz added.
The ambassador also called on Israel to withdraw from the southern Syrian buffer zone and areas it has occupied since December 8, 2024, emphasizing that stability in southern Syria must align with the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement and respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Yildiz further warned against neglecting counterterrorism efforts, noting that the ISIS (Daesh) threat must be closely monitored amid heightened regional instability. He stressed that Syria should receive support to strengthen its counterterrorism capabilities as a member of the global coalition against the group.
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