UBS Completes Migration Of Credit Suisse Clients In Switzerland
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UBS schliesst Übernahme der Credit-Suisse-Kunden in der Schweiz ab
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Read more: UBS schliesst Übernahme der Credit-Suisse-Kunden in der Schwe
A total of around 1.2 million clients worldwide have been transferred to the UBS infrastructure. In a statement released on Wednesday, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti described it as“one of the most complex integrations in banking history”.Payment volume increases by a quarter
UBS said it had reached a key milestone in the integration of Credit Suisse which it took over in 2023. The integration increased payment volumes on the UBS platform by around 25% to almost 3.1 million transactions per day.
Since the takeover, UBS has implemented the integration gradually. Important steps such as the merger of the parent companies and the Swiss units were completed in summer 2024. For the migration procedure, the bank expanded capacities in branches and support functions, carried out over 80,000 tests and trained employees for more than 132,000 hours.More More Where did it all go wrong for Credit Suisse?
This content was published on Feb 9, 2023 A roadmap of scandals that have led Credit Suisse to massive losses and restructuring cuts.Read more: Where did it all go wrong for Credit Su
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