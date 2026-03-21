Qatar's NCSA Urges Immediate Iphone Updates After Apple Security Alert
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has urged iPhone users to update their devices immediately following a security update issued by Apple over actively exploited vulnerabilities in iOS.
NCSA quoted Apple as saying that successful exploitation could allow hackers to conduct espionage operations and take control of devices simply by visiting a malicious website or clicking on infected links.Read Also
-
LIVE UPDATES: US temporarily lifts sanctions on Iranian oil loaded on vessels
Rain week ahead in Qatar, heavy showers expected midweek
Eid retail surge highlights shifting consumer spending patterns
QFA announces national team squad for March training camp ahead of 2026 World Cup
"The company added that it has issued several security updates in recent months, the latest of which was on March 11. Devices running newer versions from iOS 15 up to iOS 26 are now protected against these attacks. Recently, however, devices still operating on older versions, specifically iOS 13 and iOS 14, have been observed being targeted. These versions are expected to receive security updates in the coming days to accelerate remediation," the agency said.
It further recommended installing security updates immediately once they become available and cautioned users against opening suspicious links or messages from unknown sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Pipe Network Launches Solanacdn: A Free, Open-Source Validator Client With Built-In Acceleration For Solana
CommentsNo comment