Qatar's NCSA Urges Immediate Iphone Updates After Apple Security Alert

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has urged iPhone users to update their devices immediately following a security update issued by Apple over actively exploited vulnerabilities in iOS.

NCSA quoted Apple as saying that successful exploitation could allow hackers to conduct espionage operations and take control of devices simply by visiting a malicious website or clicking on infected links.

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"The company added that it has issued several security updates in recent months, the latest of which was on March 11. Devices running newer versions from iOS 15 up to iOS 26 are now protected against these attacks. Recently, however, devices still operating on older versions, specifically iOS 13 and iOS 14, have been observed being targeted. These versions are expected to receive security updates in the coming days to accelerate remediation," the agency said.

It further recommended installing security updates immediately once they become available and cautioned users against opening suspicious links or messages from unknown sources.