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China Urges Calm, Negotiation Amid Afghanistan -Pakistan Tensions
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday urged Pakistan and Afghanistan to exercise restraint and return to diplomatic discussions following allegations that Islamabad carried out deadly airstrikes on Kabul.
According to reports, the Afghan government claimed late Monday that strikes around 9 pm local time (1630 GMT) hit the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, killing at least 400 people. Pakistan rejected the accusations, stating that its operations targeted Afghan military facilities and ammunition depots in Kabul and in Nangarhar province. Independent verification of the claims was not available.
Reacting to the rising tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian emphasized the importance of dialogue. “Afghanistan and Pakistan are and will always be neighbors. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways to resolve issues between the two countries,” he said.
He added, “China hopes the two countries will remain calm and exercise restraint and engage in face-to-face talks at the earliest possible opportunity to resolve differences through dialogue.” Lin also noted that Beijing has urged both sides to safeguard Chinese personnel, institutions, and projects, and stated that China will continue efforts to help de-escalate the situation.
According to reports, the Afghan government claimed late Monday that strikes around 9 pm local time (1630 GMT) hit the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, killing at least 400 people. Pakistan rejected the accusations, stating that its operations targeted Afghan military facilities and ammunition depots in Kabul and in Nangarhar province. Independent verification of the claims was not available.
Reacting to the rising tensions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian emphasized the importance of dialogue. “Afghanistan and Pakistan are and will always be neighbors. Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable ways to resolve issues between the two countries,” he said.
He added, “China hopes the two countries will remain calm and exercise restraint and engage in face-to-face talks at the earliest possible opportunity to resolve differences through dialogue.” Lin also noted that Beijing has urged both sides to safeguard Chinese personnel, institutions, and projects, and stated that China will continue efforts to help de-escalate the situation.
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