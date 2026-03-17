403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Airstrike on Kabul Rehab Center Kills Four Hundred People
(MENAFN) At least 400 people were reportedly killed when Pakistan conducted an airstrike on a drug rehabilitation facility in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday, according to Afghan officials.
Deputy Afghan government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said the strike targeted the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to treating drug addiction, around 9:00 p.m. local time (16:30 GMT). He added that large portions of the hospital were destroyed and that there are “serious concerns about a high number of casualties.” Approximately 250 people were reported injured, with rescue teams actively working at the scene.
Earlier reports had indicated airstrikes in Kabul, and Afghan authorities accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan’s airspace and bombing the rehabilitation center. Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack as “an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity,” according to reports.
Pakistan’s Information Ministry denied the allegations, asserting that its military “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij in Kabul and Nangarhar (province) that were being used against innocent Pakistani civilians.” The ministry added that post-strike detonations of stored ammunition used by militants contradict Kabul’s claims.
The incident has heightened tensions between the two neighboring countries and drawn international attention to the escalating violence in the region.
Deputy Afghan government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said the strike targeted the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to treating drug addiction, around 9:00 p.m. local time (16:30 GMT). He added that large portions of the hospital were destroyed and that there are “serious concerns about a high number of casualties.” Approximately 250 people were reported injured, with rescue teams actively working at the scene.
Earlier reports had indicated airstrikes in Kabul, and Afghan authorities accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan’s airspace and bombing the rehabilitation center. Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned the attack as “an act to be against all accepted principles and a crime against humanity,” according to reports.
Pakistan’s Information Ministry denied the allegations, asserting that its military “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij in Kabul and Nangarhar (province) that were being used against innocent Pakistani civilians.” The ministry added that post-strike detonations of stored ammunition used by militants contradict Kabul’s claims.
The incident has heightened tensions between the two neighboring countries and drawn international attention to the escalating violence in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment