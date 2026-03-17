Dia Mirza Says 6-Year-Old Son Avyaan Knows Flamingo Migration, Questions Mangrove Destruction

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress and environmental advocate Dia Mirza, took to her social media account, to reveal that her six-year-old son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi is already well-versed with the migration patterns of flamingos.

She highlighted that the little boy also understands the importance of protecting mangrove ecosystems, and questions on the cruelty upon them being cut.

Taking to her social media account, Dia shared a series of pictures from a visit to the flamingo habitat in Airoli, Navi Mumbai.

One of the pictures shows three children sitting on a boat, gazing at the calm waters and birds.

Other pictures capture large flocks of flamingos and migratory birds gathered along the water, while another click shows children and activists holding placards during an awareness protest about mangrove conservation.

Alongside the pictures, Dia wrote,“The seed of love is sown through connection. This was Avyaan's third visit to Airoli. He knows where the flamingos come from, why they return each year, how long they stay. He has watched them, learnt about the mangroves, and understands that this place is sacred. He loves it. And now many of his friends do too!”

She added,“As citizens come together to peacefully oppose the destruction of over 45,000 mangrove trees, I find myself asking: what will it take to understand that destroying living ecosystems is self-destruction?”

“Mangroves are not just trees. They protect our coasts from flooding, store vast amounts of carbon, support fisheries, filter pollutants, and sustain biodiversity. These are not“services”, they are life-support systems.”

She added,“Afforestation cannot compensate for this loss. A plantation cannot replace an old, living ecosystem built over decades. Survival rates are low, biodiversity is lost, and the complex relationships between soil, water, and life cannot simply be recreated.”

She added how her son sometimes questions the cruelty over deforestation of mangroves leading to environmental hazards.

"In Avyaan's words:“How can they be so cruel?” To destroy what protects us... is to dismantle our own future.”In one picture, a large gathering of flamingos can be seen standing in shallow water, while in another, hundreds of birds take flight over the wetlands.

–IANS

rd/