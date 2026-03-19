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Trump Warns of Escalation After Strikes on South Pars Gas Field
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that Israel will refrain from conducting additional strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field unless Tehran responds militarily, while also warning that any further attacks on Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure would trigger a severe US response aimed at destroying the facility.
“The United States knew nothing about this particular attack (on the South Pars field), and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen," Trump wrote on his social media platform.
His remarks appeared to conflict with earlier accounts suggesting that Washington had prior awareness of the strike, though it did not take part in its execution.
He further stated that Iran had “unjustifiably and unfairly” struck part of Qatar’s LNG infrastructure in Ras Laffan Industrial City after misunderstanding the situation.
Trump described the Israeli strike on South Pars as a reaction driven by frustration, saying Israel had “violently lashed out” at the site and noting that only “a relatively small section” of the facility was affected.
He cautioned that if Qatar’s LNG infrastructure were targeted again, the United States would “massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field,” with or without Israeli coordination, on a scale Iran had “never seen or witnessed before.”
He added that while he would prefer to avoid such an outcome due to its long-term implications, he would not hesitate to authorize it if circumstances required.
However, reports citing American and Israeli officials indicate that Trump’s assertion of no prior knowledge may not be accurate, suggesting that coordination took place between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the objective of deterring Iran from interfering with oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
Additional reports indicate that Qatari officials reached out to US special envoy Steve Witkoff and other senior officials following the initial Iranian missile strike to determine whether the United States had advance knowledge of the Israeli operation. Witkoff reportedly facilitated an urgent phone call between Trump and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
According to reports, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Iranian side of the South Pars gas field on Wednesday, leading to the suspension of operations at two major refineries.
“The United States knew nothing about this particular attack (on the South Pars field), and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen," Trump wrote on his social media platform.
His remarks appeared to conflict with earlier accounts suggesting that Washington had prior awareness of the strike, though it did not take part in its execution.
He further stated that Iran had “unjustifiably and unfairly” struck part of Qatar’s LNG infrastructure in Ras Laffan Industrial City after misunderstanding the situation.
Trump described the Israeli strike on South Pars as a reaction driven by frustration, saying Israel had “violently lashed out” at the site and noting that only “a relatively small section” of the facility was affected.
He cautioned that if Qatar’s LNG infrastructure were targeted again, the United States would “massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field,” with or without Israeli coordination, on a scale Iran had “never seen or witnessed before.”
He added that while he would prefer to avoid such an outcome due to its long-term implications, he would not hesitate to authorize it if circumstances required.
However, reports citing American and Israeli officials indicate that Trump’s assertion of no prior knowledge may not be accurate, suggesting that coordination took place between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the objective of deterring Iran from interfering with oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
Additional reports indicate that Qatari officials reached out to US special envoy Steve Witkoff and other senior officials following the initial Iranian missile strike to determine whether the United States had advance knowledge of the Israeli operation. Witkoff reportedly facilitated an urgent phone call between Trump and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
According to reports, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Iranian side of the South Pars gas field on Wednesday, leading to the suspension of operations at two major refineries.
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