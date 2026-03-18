Kuwait Residents Turn To Hotel Experiences For Eid Celebrations, Wego Data Shows

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is seeing increased interest in hotel stays among travelers in Kuwait ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

Wego data points to growing attention on accommodation options for the festive break, as many residents explore ways to spend Eid through short leisure stays and hotel experiences within easy reach. Search activity suggests steady demand for properties that offer a celebratory setting while keeping holiday plans simple.

“Search trends on Wego show growing interest in hotels across Kuwait as residents plan how to spend Eid,” said Craig Hewett, Co-Founder and Chief Hotels Officer at Wego.“Many travelers are looking for experiences that bring together dining, relaxation, and time with family, and we're seeing hotels play a central role in how people choose to celebrate.”

Hotels located near Kuwait's coastal districts are drawing particular attention from residents looking for convenient holiday settings. Areas such as Salmiya and Messilah remain popular choices thanks to their proximity to waterfront promenades, restaurants, and leisure venues, while central districts including Sharq and Bneid Al Gar appeal to travelers planning city-based Eid celebrations with easy access to shopping and entertainment.

For many travelers in Kuwait, Eid celebrations often include dining experiences, family gatherings, and leisure activities hosted in hotels across the city. Properties offering resort-style facilities, spacious rooms, and strong food and beverage offerings are among the most searched options, particularly hotels known for festive dining experiences and wellness amenities during the holiday period.

The rise in searches reflects continued interest in making the most of the Eid holiday through hotel stays that combine hospitality, dining, and leisure within the city.

Many travelers are also taking advantage of promo code WEGOSAVE26, which offers additional savings on selected hotel bookings across Kuwait.

*Prices are based on March rates and were accurate at the time of writing.

Among the most searched properties on Wego for Eid are:

Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & SpaJumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa offers a luxurious beachfront stay along the Arabian Gulf, combining elegant accommodations with world-class dining, a private beach, and expansive wellness facilities ideal for a relaxing stay.

Rooms start from approximately 88.86 KWD per night on Wego, with additional savings available using the promo code WEGOSAVE26.

Vignette Collection Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait by IHGVignette Collection Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait by IHG delivers a contemporary beachfront stay with stylish interiors, direct sea views, and a relaxed atmosphere suited for both leisure and short getaways.

Rooms start from approximately 45.65 KWD per night on Wego, with additional savings available using the promo code WEGOSAVE26.

Millennium Central, Kuwait DowntownMillennium Central Kuwait Downtown provides a comfortable city stay in the heart of Kuwait, offering convenient access to business districts, shopping areas, and key attractions, making it suitable for both business and leisure travelers.

Rooms start from approximately 35.16 KWD per night on Wego, with additional savings available using the promo code WEGOSAVE26.

Marina Hotel, KuwaitMarina Hotel offers a well-located seaside stay with direct access to Marina Crescent, combining waterfront views, modern amenities, and proximity to shopping and dining spots.

Rooms start from approximately 55 KWD per night on Wego, with additional savings available using the promo code WEGOSAVE26.

For many in Kuwait, the Eid holiday is becoming less about travel and more about how the experience is spent, with hotels offering a central space for celebration and relaxation.