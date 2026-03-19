'Our Preparation Will Be Tailored & Detailed For Every Opponent In Hockey WC', Says Men's Coach Fulton

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) After the pool draw and schedule for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 were announced, Indian men's team head coach Craig Fulton highlighted the squad's tailored and detailed preparation to embrace the challenge of facing the best teams in the tournament.

India have been drawn alongside top-seeded England, arch-rivals Pakistan, and an emerging Wales side, with all their group-stage matches scheduled at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.

"We're excited. It's a strong group, but that's exactly what you want at a World Cup - to be tested against the best,” Fulton said.“The mood in the camp is very positive. The players are motivated and hungry, and knowing our opponents now gives us real clarity and focus going into our preparation."

Analysing the varied tactical challenges Pool D presents, the Fulton emphasised the need for adaptability and respect for each team's unique style of play.

"England are a well-organised, physical side who are also top seed in our pool. Pakistan bring flair, unpredictability, and a rich hockey tradition - never a side to take lightly. Wales are making their mark on the international stage and will be full of energy and determination,” Fulton explained.“We respect every opponent in this pool, but we back ourselves against all of them."

With the team set to open their campaign against Wales on August 15, a special fixture falling on India's Independence Day, the coaching staff is already laying down a detailed roadmap.

"We'll be working hard on our structure, our press, and our finishing, the fine margins that decide games at this level,” Fulton noted.“Every opponent in this pool has different strengths, so our preparation will be tailored and detailed. The next few months are about peaking at exactly the right moment."

Embracing the massive expectations of a hockey-loving nation, Fulton had a clear, rallying message for the supporters back home as they gear up for the pinnacle tournament.

“We want to go out there and make India proud. The players know what this shirt means and what the fans expect. My message to the supporters is simple - get behind us, one game at a time. Chak de India!”