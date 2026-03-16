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Bhakti Sangeet Festival Opens To A Soulful Evening Of Devotional Music At Central Park, New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) March 13, 2026: The heart of India's capital was transformed into a sanctuary of devotion on Thursday evening as the three-day Bhakti Sangeet Festival opened to a warmly gathered audience at Central Park, Connaught Place. Organised by Sahitya Kala Parishad under the Department of Art, Culture and Languages, Government of NCT of Delhi, the festival celebrates the timeless traditions of India's bhakti musical heritage across three evenings of curated devotional performances inaugural evening began with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony led by Sh. Kapil Mishra, Hon'ble Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, as the Guest of Honour.
"It is an honor to meet Anuradha Paudwal, whose voice we have been listening to since childhood. Inspired by the vision of our Honorable Prime Minister, we are working rapidly to make Delhi a cultural hub of India. Over the past year, the Delhi government has organized several large-scale cultural and religious events, including an expanded Kanwar Yatra with nearly 400 camps, a grand Teej celebration with around 50,000 plus women participants, and celebrated Chhath Puja in a big way the first time, around 1.51 lakh (151,000) diyas were lit at Kartavya Path. Later this month, we will also organize a grand poets' festival at Red Fort, and everyone is invited to be a part of it, said Kapil Mishra, Hon'ble Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, as the Guest of Honour.
The opening evening commenced with Anuradha Paudwal, one of India's most beloved voices in devotional music, presenting a selection of bhajans that have defined her four-decade musical journey. Known for iconic devotional renditions such as "Shree Hanuman Chalisa," "Om Jai Jagdish Hare," and "Durga Amritwani," her performance created an atmosphere of deep spiritual resonance and drew an immediate stillness from the audience was followed by Padma Shri Bhairav Singh Chawhan, who presented a spirited set rooted in folk-devotional traditions. Known for powerful folk bhajans such as "Mharo Pranam Banke Bihari Ji," "Ram Naam Ras Peeje," and "Kesariya Balam Bhakti Ro Rang," his performance carried the earthy energy of rural bhakti traditions and connected strongly with the audience evening reached its crescendo with Agnihotri Bandhu, the acclaimed duo celebrated for their seamless vocal harmony and mastery over classical devotional compositions. Widely admired for their renditions of Kabir and traditional bhajans such as "Moko Kahan Dhunde Re Bande," "Ud Jayega Hans Akela," and "Jhini Jhini Bini Chadariya," their performance blended classical depth with spiritual intensity, drawing sustained applause from the audience, the three acts created an atmosphere of rare cultural warmth and devotion, bringing the many colours of bhakti alive in the heart of New Delhi festival continues on March 14 with performances by Sujit Ojha (known for bhajans such as "Ram Siya Ram," "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram"), Swati Mishra (popular for the viral devotional rendition "Ram Aayenge" and other Ram bhajans), and Sawai Bhatt, celebrated for powerful folk-devotional songs such as "Kesariya Balam" and "Mera Bhola Hai Bhandari."The festival will conclude on March 15 with performances by Anshu Thapaliyal, known for soulful Kumaoni and Garhwali devotional compositions, Dhananjay Hegde, acclaimed for Carnatic devotional renditions such as "Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma" and "Krishna Nee Begane Baro," and Nitin Kumar, known for contemporary bhakti presentations including "Shiv Kailashon Ke Vasi" and "Har Har Shambhu."All performances begin at 6:30 PM at Central Park, Connaught Place, and are open to the public, offering Delhi audiences an opportunity to experience the diverse traditions of India's devotional music in one shared cultural space.
"It is an honor to meet Anuradha Paudwal, whose voice we have been listening to since childhood. Inspired by the vision of our Honorable Prime Minister, we are working rapidly to make Delhi a cultural hub of India. Over the past year, the Delhi government has organized several large-scale cultural and religious events, including an expanded Kanwar Yatra with nearly 400 camps, a grand Teej celebration with around 50,000 plus women participants, and celebrated Chhath Puja in a big way the first time, around 1.51 lakh (151,000) diyas were lit at Kartavya Path. Later this month, we will also organize a grand poets' festival at Red Fort, and everyone is invited to be a part of it, said Kapil Mishra, Hon'ble Minister for Art, Culture and Languages, as the Guest of Honour.
The opening evening commenced with Anuradha Paudwal, one of India's most beloved voices in devotional music, presenting a selection of bhajans that have defined her four-decade musical journey. Known for iconic devotional renditions such as "Shree Hanuman Chalisa," "Om Jai Jagdish Hare," and "Durga Amritwani," her performance created an atmosphere of deep spiritual resonance and drew an immediate stillness from the audience was followed by Padma Shri Bhairav Singh Chawhan, who presented a spirited set rooted in folk-devotional traditions. Known for powerful folk bhajans such as "Mharo Pranam Banke Bihari Ji," "Ram Naam Ras Peeje," and "Kesariya Balam Bhakti Ro Rang," his performance carried the earthy energy of rural bhakti traditions and connected strongly with the audience evening reached its crescendo with Agnihotri Bandhu, the acclaimed duo celebrated for their seamless vocal harmony and mastery over classical devotional compositions. Widely admired for their renditions of Kabir and traditional bhajans such as "Moko Kahan Dhunde Re Bande," "Ud Jayega Hans Akela," and "Jhini Jhini Bini Chadariya," their performance blended classical depth with spiritual intensity, drawing sustained applause from the audience, the three acts created an atmosphere of rare cultural warmth and devotion, bringing the many colours of bhakti alive in the heart of New Delhi festival continues on March 14 with performances by Sujit Ojha (known for bhajans such as "Ram Siya Ram," "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram"), Swati Mishra (popular for the viral devotional rendition "Ram Aayenge" and other Ram bhajans), and Sawai Bhatt, celebrated for powerful folk-devotional songs such as "Kesariya Balam" and "Mera Bhola Hai Bhandari."The festival will conclude on March 15 with performances by Anshu Thapaliyal, known for soulful Kumaoni and Garhwali devotional compositions, Dhananjay Hegde, acclaimed for Carnatic devotional renditions such as "Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma" and "Krishna Nee Begane Baro," and Nitin Kumar, known for contemporary bhakti presentations including "Shiv Kailashon Ke Vasi" and "Har Har Shambhu."All performances begin at 6:30 PM at Central Park, Connaught Place, and are open to the public, offering Delhi audiences an opportunity to experience the diverse traditions of India's devotional music in one shared cultural space.
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